Kennedy Capital Advises ProPhase Labs Inc. In The Acquisition Of A New Jersey Laboratory

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProPhase Labs Inc. has acquired a New Jersey laboratory owned by Confucius Plaza Medical Laboratory. Kennedy Capital served as the exclusive brokerage to the transaction.

The lab, which is approved for a variety of medical tests, including Covid-19 and respiratory pathogen panel molecular tests, will be owned by the company's new subsidiary, ProPhase Diagnostics Inc. The unit was formed to aggregate medical testing business opportunities and expand the lab's capabilities and capacity.

ProPhase is a manufacturer and marketer of over-the-counter consumer health care products and dietary supplements. "We spent six months evaluating the medical test lab business and searching for the right acquisition candidates to lead our entry into this industry," said Ted Karkus, CEO of ProPhase, in a statement. "In Confucius Labs, we found the ideal opportunity for an East Coast-based CLIA accredited lab for Covid-19 and other medical testing capabilities."

About Kennedy Capital:

Kennedy Capital is an independent advisory firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions, venture capital and go-to-market resources. The firm serves companies across a wide spectrum of sectors including healthcare, biotech, environmental, artificial intelligence, aeronautics, software, and defense intelligence.

Kennedy Capital is founded and led by Zoe Nielsen and includes a deeply experienced team of M&A professionals, corporate development professionals, technology developers, go-to-market strategists, brand builders and operational partners focused on hyper growth of early stage businesses. The Company also runs Kennedy Capital Accelerator, which is located in the San Francisco Bay Area, and invests time, talent and expertise in companies across a variety of areas.

The Kennedy Capital headquarters is in Marin County, California, with additional offices in Carlsbad, California and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Please visit: www.kennedycapgroup.com or www.kennedybio.com to learn more.

Contact: Zoe Nielsen zoe@kennedycapgroup.com 619-804-7674

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kennedy-capital-advises-prophase-labs-inc-in-the-acquisition-of-a-new-jersey-laboratory-301168100.html

SOURCE Kennedy Capital