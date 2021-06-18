Kennected Launches Brand New Website: Kennected.org

INDIANAPOLIS, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with its continued growth and success, Kennected has launched a brand-new website on Kennected.

INDIANAPOLIS, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with its continued growth and success, Kennected has launched a brand-new website on Kennected.org. The streamlined website highlights the three main Kennected products: Cloud Kennect, Kennected Video, and Kennected Calendar.

Kennected started as a LinkedIn automation tool for marketers and business owners. But following its success, the company has expanded and introduced other high quality offerings.

Kennected's goal remains the same: to empower 1 million business professionals by simplifying and automating top-of-funnel lead flow.

CEO Devin Johnson had this to say: "We are excited in the direction and trajectory that Kennected is going. Our LinkedIn automation platform and education system is the gold standard in the space."

He went on to talk about the company's newer offerings that are already making a splash in the industry. "Our Kennected Video which is our video marketing software is going to be a game changer for prospecting for new business online as video really gets people's attention via email or LinkedIn messages."

Kennected Video is designed to help users send personalized video messages through their favorite channels. It allows marketers to stay connected from anywhere in the world. Kennected Video makes it easy to record highly impactful videos that are super easy to create. Pairing it with Kennected's topnotch LinkedIn automation tool will create the best results so clients can crush their prospecting.

Kennected Video has amazing features that are all explained in the new website, such as: instant video uploads, screen capture, video library access, customizable prospecting messages, call to action buttons, captions, compressed links, analytics, and many more.

Johnson also talked about Kennected Calendar, which is the number one calendar software for scheduling appointments and meetings. "Our Kennected Calendar solution is going to change the game for our customers as well. We will have K-Suite which is our software suite of tools to help sales professionals and entrepreneurs streamline the lead flow and sales process."

Kennected Calendar simplifies the appointment process so that professionals can focus on more productive activities. Instead of struggling to line up everyone's schedules, team members can automatically synchronize their activities. It is a simple, smart, and easy to use appointment setting software. Since it syncs up seamlessly with Google Calendar, users will never get double booked ever again.

With features like time blocks, boundaries, time zone sync, and its many integrations, Kennected Calendar will let users take control of their schedule. Salespeople and entrepreneurs can book meetings on autopilot with Kennected Calendar.

"This new website really resonates with our vision to become the leading SaaS company for generating conversations and leads in this social selling first world," Johnson said.

The new Kennected website also features company news and blog posts that cover a wide range of topics; success stories from satisfied clients; and all the contact information one would need to get in touch with the Kennected team.

Readers can check out Kennected's new and improved website by visiting kennected.org

