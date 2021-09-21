Kenmei Technologies Referenced As "Niche Automation Solution Provider" In 2021 Gartner® Report

VALENCIA, Spain, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Intelligence and Automation company Kenmei Technologies is pleased to announce that it has been referenced in the 2021 Gartner report " CSP Hyperautomation Insight: How to Differentiate a...

VALENCIA, Spain, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Intelligence and Automation company Kenmei Technologies is pleased to announce that it has been referenced in the 2021 Gartner report " CSP Hyperautomation Insight: How to Differentiate a Go-to-Market Strategy" as for a "Niche Automation Solutions" that mainly focus on AI-based engines to address automation requirements for CSPs.

The report states that "operational automation initiatives have grown and investment continues in communications service providers (CSPs)" being part of their key findings in the report. The problem identified by Gartner is that "very few vendors adopt a broad and coherent approach, which is needed in such environments."[1] In that sense, we consider that Kenmei Technologies provides a clear strategy for the companies for investing in a modular and scalable solution including a Data Management entity and advanced Telco AI-based Use Cases.

"We are very proud and pleased to see how Gartner, Inc. which delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, has recognized Kenmei Technologies in this report where we believe is being addressed the need of defining a long-term and consistent strategy to make real a market transformation thanks to the hyperautomation of the networks" said Vicent Soler, Co-founder and CEO of Kenmei Technologies. "We don't settle for simply provide a platform that can manage heterogenous data sources, but instead, we are fully convinced that existing CSP's data lakes are a goldmine that must be exploited by means of advanced software processing and AI algorithms for the CSPs to get most of the value from their data."

Kenmei's Big Data-native platform ADELE © (which stands for Autonomous Decisions and Learning) allows multiple operational tasks to be performed automatically, enabling network technical teams to gain process and configuration agility while ensuring customer satisfaction.

[1]Gartner, "CSP Hyperautomation Insight: How to Differentiate a Go-to-Market Strategy", Amresh Nandan, Peter Liu, 16 April 2021

Disclaimer: GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Kenmei Technologies

Kenmei Technologies is a Spanish company based in Valencia founded by telecoms and software experts, focused on providing data intelligence through machine-based decision-making methods, automating network operations and customer assurance, all designed to help operators deal with increasing network complexities.

