Kenmei Technologies Partners With Vodafone Group For Its Strategic Digital Network Program

VALENCIA, Spain, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Intelligence and Automation company Kenmei Technologies announced today that they have partnered with Vodafone Group on its "Digital Network Program", with the aim of reducing operational costs, improving customer experience and increasing revenues.

Vodafone Group, the global leader in voice and data services, launched a well-defined strategy to keep their market leadership position with the introduction of the Digital Network Program initiative.

Under the Digital Network Program, Vodafone will be using advanced technologies to deliver next generation digital products to network engineers enabling networks to be more agile, efficient and secure, critical to meet the real time demands of cloud services, digitisation and mobility.

As part of the Digital Network Program strategy, Kenmei Technologies will deliver Network Intelligence and Automation use cases by integrating its ADELE® platform with Vodafone's analytics platform running on the Cloud . As part of the agreement, the ADELE ® solution from Kenmei will be expanded to all European markets.

"The ADELE ® platform which has been designed from the ground up with a native Big Data architecture has allowed Kenmei to deliver an innovative solution to automate many operational tasks reducing costs and improving Customer Experience," commented Ali Wansa, Global VP Sales at Kenmei Technologies. "This is in line with Vodafone Group strategy and we are very proud to become a key partner within the Digital Network Program at Vodafone Group," added Ali.

A joint team of telecom experts and software developers from both companies, Vodafone and Kenmei, are actively developing use cases on top of ADELE ® platform.

"Through this collaboration, we have a significant opportunity to maximize benefits of our data ocean by implementing the most advanced Network Intelligence and Automation use cases provided by ADELE ®," commented Sherif Said, Digital Network Solutions and Insights Manager at Vodafone Group. "The perfect blend of telecom and IT knowledge brought by Kenmei Technologies to the Digital Program together with the network expertise of Vodafone's engineers ensures the success of the project," added Sherif.

About Vodafone

Vodafone Group is one of the world's largest telecommunications companies and provides a range of services including voice, messaging, data and fixed communications. Vodafone Group has mobile operations in 25 countries, partners with mobile networks in 44 more, and fixed broadband operations in 19 markets. As of 31 December 2018, Vodafone Group had approximately 700 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers, including all of the customers in Vodafone's joint ventures and associates.

For more information, please visit: http://www.vodafone.com.

About Kenmei

Kenmei Technologies is a Spanish company based in Valencia founded by telecoms and software experts, focused on providing data intelligence through machine-based decision making methods, automating network operations and customer assurance, all designed to help operators deal with increasing network complexities.

For further information, please visit http://www.kenmei.ai.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kenmei-technologies-partners-with-vodafone-group-for-its-strategic-digital-network-program-301285519.html

SOURCE Kenmei Technologies