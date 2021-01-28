Kendra Scott And Active Minds Partner On $100,000 Grant And Mental Health Resource Initiative

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kendra Scott announces a new partnership with Active Minds - the nation's leading non-profit promoting mental health for young adults. Active Minds will become the official non-profit partner of the Kendra Scott Gems, the brand's on-campus college representatives program. The partnership will kick-off with a $100,000 grant to support on-campus programming at select college locations, as well as important policy change initiatives to create an improved culture around mental health. Since she began her company, Kendra has lived by three core values: Family, Fashion and Philanthropy, creating a brand and culture that believes giving back is the highest form of success.

Research shows that 76% of young adults turn to a friend first when they are struggling - but an astonishing 61% of students do not feel prepared to help a friend who shares their struggle. Suicide remains the second leading cause of death for young adults - including those on college campuses nationwide. Even prior to the pandemic, 39% of students in college experienced a significant mental health issue.

The partnership between Kendra Scott and Active Minds aims to create peer networks and provide resources designed to help young adults be there for a friend or loved one. Together, Kendra Scott and Active Minds will aim to change the culture around mental health on campuses across the nation, making sure every person hears the important message: "It's okay to not be okay," and ensuring mental health is prioritized as highly as physical health.

"We know that mental health challenges have grown in number and severity for many of us in recent months and years," says founder and CEO Kendra Scott. "Isolation worsens already-existing mental health conditions and causes new ones to emerge. Stigma, coupled with lack of awareness and resources, adds more barriers. That's why we are investing in this grant with Active Minds to support mental wellness at the college level, and why I am personally committing myself to advocate for policies and funding that can improve - even save - lives imperiled by mental health obstacles."

"It's more important now than ever that students know that there is help, that they are not alone, and that there are people in their circles ready to be there for them if and when they struggle," said Alison Malmon, founder and executive director of Active Minds. "This generous partnership with Kendra Scott will allow us to reach more students to give them this life-saving message and to open access to programs that create a peer-driven culture change to the way we interact around mental health, in order to tackle the challenges of our new normal."

In addition to this grant, on January 28 Kendra Scott will donate 50% of the proceeds from all in-store and online sales of the Everlyne Suite back to Active Minds, plus an additional 20% giveback on all purchases using the code "ACTIVEMINDS" through January 29.

About Kendra Scott Kendra Scott is a leading fashion accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel and sense of community of its CEO and designer, Kendra Scott. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott has over 100 standalone stores across the US and is sold in premiere retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's and 600 specialty boutiques worldwide and boasts a thriving web business. Kendra Scott is known for its kaleidoscope of beautiful accessories as well as the innovative and customizable Color Bar™ experience. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, Philanthropy" and since 2010, the company has given back well over $30 million to local, national and international causes.

About Active MindsActive Minds is the nation's leading nonprofit organization supporting mental health awareness and education for young adults. Active Minds has a presence on over 800 college, university, and high school campuses nationwide, and is powered by a robust Chapter Network, the nationally acclaimed Send Silence Packing® exhibit, and inspiring Active Minds Speakers. The organization is dedicated to ending the silence and changing the conversation about mental health for everyone. To learn more, visit www.activeminds.org .

