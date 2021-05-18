Ken Long Joins The Frey Foundation As Its Chief Financial And Operations Officer

Long brings twenty years of financial experience to one of the largest family foundations in Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Frey Foundation announced that it has selected Ken Long as its new Chief Financial and Operations Officer (CFOO).

Long will oversee the foundation's financial management and its human resources, information technology, and administrative functions.

He comes to the foundation from Muskegon Community College (MCC), where he served as their Vice President and Chief Advancement Officer. He brings extensive experience in charitable foundation and nonprofit work to the role.

"When I learned of the opportunity with the Frey Foundation, I knew I needed to pursue it," said Long. "I look forward to helping make West Michigan a better place to live for my family and the community."

The Frey Foundation partnered with Michigan-based firm, HR Collaborative , to lead the nationwide search for its next CFOO.

"We were committed to making this hire our highest priority, and we followed a process that resulted in a great hire," said Frey Foundation President Holly A. Johnson. "Ken has the skills to manage the foundation's financial matters and will be a terrific asset to the communities that we serve."

About the Frey FoundationThe Frey Foundation was established in 1974 out of a deep love of community and commitment to philanthropy. Since then, the foundation has continued its legacy, working to enhance the lives of children and families, protect natural resources, promote the arts, and build community. To learn more, visit freyfdn.org .

