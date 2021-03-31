Ken Lee Named New Director Of Engineering At WindCom Services

HOUSTON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WindCom (Wind Composites Service Company, LLC), the leading US provider of Wind Blade Services, announced that Ken Lee has joined the WindCom Services' Management team as the Director of Engineering.

HOUSTON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WindCom (Wind Composites Service Company, LLC), the leading US provider of Wind Blade Services, announced that Ken Lee has joined the WindCom Services' Management team as the Director of Engineering. Ken will be responsible for continuing the company's strong engineering reputation as well as the development of innovative products and services for the industry.

"We are extremely excited about the new dimension that Ken brings to our Engineering team. His strong background in the industry, including experience designing, manufacturing, and testing blades for one of the top turbine manufacturers in the world, will allow WindCom to provide enhanced engineering support to our customers," shared WindCom's CEO Tim Hertel.

Ken's professional background includes over 10 years working in the wind industry, leading roles in rotor blade product development and advanced technology R&D for rotor blades. Contributing at Wetzel engineering, Envision and Skyspecs.

"I'm delighted and looking forward towards this new challenge after joining the WindCom team and working with our customers, ensuring the delivery of quality and cost-effective blade composites repair services as WindCom continues striving to be a major contributor to lowering LCOE and innovative blade O&M solutions within the wind industry," says Ken Lee.

