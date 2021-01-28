Ken Kladouris Joins CREW Orange County 2021 Board Of Directors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following his first year of service in CREW Orange County's chapter, Ken Kladouris has stepped into a new role on the chapter's Board of Directors. CREW Orange County is a non-profit organization of commercial real estate professionals. The organization provides opportunities for networking, education, leadership development and philanthropic involvement. CREW Network on a global level is impacting the industry through invaluable initiatives and opportunities for its members worldwide. The organization has active chapters in over 75 markets with over 12,000 members globally. Proud to be an active member, Ken is relentless in his commitment to supporting emerging leaders and industry icons who share is passion for giving back. Recognizing that the commercial real estate industry is heavily male dominated, Ken hopes his support helps champion a movement of change that balances the playing field.

"I look forward to contributing to CREW OC's chapter through driving sponsorships that support the growth and development of this empowering organization for women leading the way in commercial real estate."- Ken Kladouris

About Ken Kladouris, CDFA: Ken Kladouris is an esteemed wealth advisor and published author who believes you should be living your life, by design. He is an active Partner and current President at Platinum Wealth Group and holds Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 3, 7, 24, 31 and 66 Registrations. Additionally, he holds a California Life and Health Insurance License. His first book, "Get There!" was developed as a tool that helps individuals discover the clarity they need to design their financial future. This resource was compiled following Kladouris' own awakening. Becoming aligned with his "why", he recognized his true purpose was to assist men and women across the globe in their pursuit of achieving enhanced joy, freedom and fulfillment.

Learn More: KenKladouris.com | LinkedIn

Contact: Paula SteurerSterling Public RelationsDirect: 949. 200. 6566 Paula@SterlingPublicRelationsOC.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ken-kladouris-joins-crew-orange-county-2021-board-of-directors-301217660.html

SOURCE Ken Kladouris