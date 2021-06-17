Ken Kladouris Announces Social Impact Campaign Aligned With Stillness To Success Course

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken Kladouris has unveiled his online course entitled "Stillness to Success", which includes a series of lessons to help individuals tune inwards in order to tap into their full potential. The course is segmented into consecutive modules - each of which begins with a breathing exercise to help individuals become present before they embark on their curriculum. Designed to impart insight and provide actionable tools for participants to engage with, the course is a great reset for those looking to calm the noise and regain their personal power. Dedicated to giving back, Kladouris has chosen to donate a portion of every course sale to Sea Shepards, which is an international, non-profit marine conservation organization that engages in direct action campaigns to defend wildlife and conserve and protect the world's oceans from illegal exploitation and environmental destruction. Currently the non-profit has a Matching Gift Challenge, matching donations up to $135,000.

"I believe in supporting organizations that make a true difference, and Sea Shepards has proven that they do. Being able to use my platform to help drive social change is of the utmost importance to me." - Ken Kladouris

About Ken Kladouris: Ken Kladouris is an esteemed wealth advisor and published author who believes you should be living your life, by design. He is an active Partner and current President at Platinum Wealth Group and holds Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 3, 7, 24, 31 and 66 Registrations. Additionally, he holds a California Life and Health Insurance License. His first book, "Get There!" was developed as a tool that helps individuals discover the clarity they need to design their financial future. This resource was compiled following Kladouris' own awakening. Becoming aligned with his "why", he recognized his true purpose was to assist men and women across the globe in their pursuit of achieving enhanced joy, freedom and fulfillment.

Learn More: KenKladouris.com | LinkedIn | Free eBook

