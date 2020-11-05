Ken Georgi Selected As A FedHealthIT100 Award Winner

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfaker and Associates, LLC (Halfaker), a technology solutions provider within the Federal Government's health, intelligence, defense, and security sectors today announced its Chief Operating Officer (COO), Ken Georgi, has been selected as a FedHealthIT100 Award winner. The FedHealthIT100 Award recognizes individuals who make an impact, give back to the larger Federal health community, and drive change and advancement in the Federal health IT market.

As COO at Halfaker, Ken is responsible for the successful delivery of all Halfaker projects, including the critical projects in the Company's health portfolio with Federal health agencies including the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Defense Health Agency. His expertise in building high-performing teams and implementing complex technical solutions positions these agencies for success and helps them deliver on their mission to support the health of American citizens, service members, and Veterans.

"I am proud to work alongside Ken and commend him for this achievement," said Halfaker CEO and President Dawn Halfaker. "This award is a testament to Ken's leadership in the Federal health IT space and his ability to ensure Federal agencies can deliver critical services efficiently and effectively."

The FedHealthIT100 Awards: A Peek At The Year Ahead & Networking Celebration will be held virtually on Tuesday, November 17, and will feature a keynote address by Perryn Ashmore, Principal Deputy Chief Information Officer and Acting Customer Experience Executive, Department of Health and Human Services, as well as focus on initiatives and programs driving Federal health IT in 2021, and conclude with a virtual networking and holiday reception.

About Halfaker At Halfaker, we design, create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission critical systems and business applications for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. We are proud to be a service-disabled Veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com .

