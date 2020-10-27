Ken Beyer Named CEO Of Transportation Insight HoldCo

HICKORY, N.C., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation Insight Holding Company ("TI Holdco" or "the Company"), a leading provider of non-asset tech-enabled enterprise logistics and freight brokerage solutions in North America, announced today that it has named Ken Beyer as the company's new CEO, effective immediately. In this newly created role, Mr. Beyer will oversee the operations of the two companies, currently comprising the TI HoldCo platform, Transportation Insight ("TI") and Nolan Transportation Group ("NTG"). His role will be to drive the Company's continued growth while ensuring that both TI and NTG help their customers optimize transportation networks, reduce freight costs, ensure on-time delivery, and manage complex supply chains.

Mr. Beyer is a highly experienced executive leader with a 25-year background of driving growth in the logistics and technology space. Before joining TI HoldCo, he served for seven years at Ingram Micro Inc., a $50 billion global leader in technology distribution, cloud solutions, and supply chain services, most recently as Executive Vice President and President of Commerce and Lifecycle Services. In that role, he led a team of over 15,000 employees across 39 countries, providing customers with specialized logistics solutions in e-commerce and omni-channel fulfillment. In addition, he oversaw the merger of two business units and helped the combined entity achieve 30% revenue growth.

Prior to that, Mr. Beyer was the Co-Founder and CEO of CloudBlue Technologies, a leading global provider of electronics Reverse Logistics services and enterprise IT Asset Disposition. That company was later acquired by Ingram Micro. Mr. Beyer began his career in management consulting with Ernst & Young, LLP before launching multiple tech-enabled entrepreneurial ventures.

"We enthusiastically welcome Ken to the TI family," said Paul Thompson, Chairman of the TI HoldCo board and founder of TI. "He brings with him an entrepreneurial spirit and a demonstrated track record of identifying business opportunities, developing the enterprise solutions to make them work, and successfully driving growth. In particular, he understands how customers want to leverage technology to support growth and scale and how to build e-commerce systems that are friendly to traditional retailers and small brands. He is keenly aware of how tech-enabled solutions can drive competitiveness and growth for customers, and he is an expert at managing the increasingly complicated world of logistics and supply chain management."

Kevin Nolan, Founder of NTG, continued, "As both TI and NTG continue rapid expansion, we recognized the need to build a comprehensive oversight role at the holding company level. In that regard, Ken will team with Rennie Faulkner, CEO of TI, and Geoff Kelley, President of NTG, and our very strong group of leaders at both TI and NTG. Ken has built and led successful global teams and has a proven ability to grow revenue while containing costs. His extensive experience in logistics and his familiarity with a wide variety of industries will be invaluable as we continue to connect with new and existing customers and pursue innovative growth strategies."

Mr. Beyer holds a B.S. in Architectural Engineering from Kansas State University and completed the Executive Education program in Mergers and Acquisitions at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is an active member of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO).

Mr. Beyer commented, "I am thrilled to join Transportation Insight HoldCo. Supply chains across the country are reconfiguring, and I look forward to the challenge of providing innovative, tech-enabled solutions that drive client satisfaction and competitive advantage at a time when flexibility and adaptation are at a premium. I look forward to working alongside the deeply talented TI and NTG teams to deliver a best-in-class Enterprise Logistics offering."

TI HoldCo is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management.

About Transportation Insight HoldCo

Transportation Insight HoldCo operates as two sister companies, Enterprise Logistics provider Transportation Insight, LLC, and freight brokerage Nolan Transportation Group. Together, these companies help client shippers engineer efficient supply chain networks. Combined, the $3.2 billion TI HoldCo organization serves 7,000 clients with logistics management services that include domestic transportation (truckload, less-than-truckload, parcel), e-commerce solutions, supply chain analytics, international transportation, warehouse sourcing, LEAN consulting, and supply chain sourcing of indirect materials including secondary packaging.

About Transportation Insight, LLC

Transportation Insight is a multi-modal, lead logistics provider that partners with manufacturers, retailers, and distributors to achieve significant cost savings, reduce cycle times, and improve customer satisfaction rates through customized supply chain solutions. Transportation Insight offers a Co-Managed Logistics® form of 3PL, carrier sourcing, freight bill audit, and payment services, state-of-the-art transportation management system (TMS) applications, parcel technology platform (audit, engineering, advanced analytics), and business intelligence. Headquartered in Hickory, NC, Transportation Insight has secondary operating centers and client support offices across North America. For more about Transportation Insight, visit www.transportationinsight.com or email info@transportationinsight.com.

About Nolan Transportation Group, LLC

Founded in 2005, Nolan Transportation Group ("NTG") is a leader in truckload brokerage and third-party logistics services, dedicated to delivering the highest level of service in the transportation industry. NTG offers a wide range of services for customers across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. NTG specializes in both TL ("truckload") and LTL ("less-than-truckload"), as well as expedited, partial, refrigerated, drayage, and intermodal. NTG's carrier base consists of approximately 30,000 independent carriers that facilitate the movement of its customers' products. NTG is headquartered in Atlanta, GA and has 11 additional offices across the United States. NTG has been ranked a Top Freight Brokerage by Transport Topics for three consecutive years and has been ranked on the Inc. 500 | 5000 lists for five straight years as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. For more information about NTG, visit www.ntgfreight.com or email inquiry@ntgfreight.com.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors ( www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $5.0 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $100 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $500 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

