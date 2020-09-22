Kemper Prices $400 Million Senior Notes Offering

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) - Get Report announced today that it has priced a registered offering of $400 million of 2.400% senior notes due 2030. Kemper intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include ordinary course working capital and investments in other business opportunities, including acquisitions, and to pay related fees and expenses.

Kemper anticipates that the offering will close on September 29, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the transaction.

About KemperThe Kemper (KMPR) - Get Report family of companies is one of the nation's leading specialized insurers. With nearly $13.5 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.4 million policies, is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers, and has 9,300 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers.

