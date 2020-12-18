Kemper Development Chooses Mallcomm Technology For World Class Property Management Operations At The Bellevue Collection

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kemper Development Company, family-owned, with over 7 decades of experience, strives to create a connected mixed-use community in one of the strongest economies in the US.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kemper Development Company, family-owned, with over 7 decades of experience, strives to create a connected mixed-use community in one of the strongest economies in the US. Starting out as a 16-store, outdoor shopping center over 74 years ago, The Bellevue Collection in Washington has grown into a 5.5 million square foot mixed-use portfolio which is home to:

Over 200 global, local and innovative retail brands

50 Dining, nightlife & entertainment venues

3 Luxury hotels

1.7 million sf of Class A Office space

Luxury residential

The Kemper Development Company was seeking a solution to streamline many of the multiple technologies they've invested in previously at The Bellevue Collection, its retail, dining and entertainment development. After careful consideration, the experienced ownership chose to introduce the Mallcomm platform with its enhanced suite of property management and tenant engagement modules.

Working closely with The Bellevue Collection, Mallcomm has created a branded tenant hub app, TBC Tenant Hub, equipped with modules to support the property in delivering world class operations which can be managed within the app or by using the Content Management System. The platform will streamline and integrate processes for both tenants, and the management team.

One of the primary modules is the Key Contacts CRM, which will enable the property management team to quickly view up-to-date information about all tenant and employee contacts, assisting in situations where tenants may be working from home. Further significant time savings will be made as a result of introducing Sales Collection functionality, which will digitize and automate the sales collection process for the accounting team and enable tracking of lease responsibilities.

Alesha Shemwell, Director of Retail said: "The roll out of the TBC Tenant Hub this October is very exciting! By creating a centralized channel of communication and streamlining operations, we will see cost savings through the efficiencies which the platform creates. Featured with our own branding, we feel that this unique property management technology will support us in providing world-class property management and a much more connected communication system."

Randall McKillop, EVP of Americas, Mallcomm commented, " The Bellevue Collection is a great success story and we are thrilled to be working together with them to build a custom system that meets their needs and will create operation efficiencies and tenant engagement at their properties. Starting from a small shopping location 74 years ago, to the fantastic mixed-use property it has become today, we are excited to be providing the technology which will elevate Kemper Development Company's property management processes at The Bellevue Collection."

About The Bellevue Collection

Located in the heart of Bellevue, Wash., The Bellevue Collection comprises three developments owned by family-operated Kemper Development Company and affiliates. The first is Bellevue Square, a super-regional upscale shopping center, which is joined by Bellevue Place, a mixed-use property featuring Hyatt Regency Bellevue and small boutiques. The third development is the recently-expanded Lincoln Square, anchored by Cinemark & Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square, The Westin Bellevue, W Bellevue, restaurants and home furnishing stores, along with premier office space and luxury high-rise residences. Combined, The Bellevue Collection features more than 200 shops, 50 restaurants and entertainment venues, 1,100 luxury hotel rooms and 12,000 free retail parking spaces all in one place—making it the region's largest shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment destination. For more information, visit bellevuecollection.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Mallcomm

Mallcomm is a multi-award-winning 360-degree integrator, enabling real estate owners to efficiently manage and engage their communities through instant 24/7 communication between the management team and retailers.

Mallcomm is a B2B and B2C communications medium created by Toolbox Group. Available as a mobile app and desktop platform it connects a range of stakeholders living, visiting and working in a retail environment. www.mallcommapp.com

Mallcomm is now making a difference in 102 million sq ft in over 360 real estate properties in Europe, USA and Canada, and is expanding to other countries globally. It achieves 95% tenant engagement, delivers average savings of 10% of service charge budget and has transformed the way real estate owners and managers deliver their space as a service.

The platform has had extensive uptake in the North American market since 2017 including clients such as. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Mall of America, Brookfield Properties Retail, Oxford Properties. Other clients include: Klepierre, Savills, British Land, AMF Fastigheter, The Crown Estate, ECE, British Land, King's Cross London, Hammerson and HongKong Land.

For further information please contact Liz Dion, liz.dion@mallcommapp.com or 919-637-0622

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kemper-development-chooses-mallcomm-technology-for-world-class-property-management-operations-at-the-bellevue-collection-301196215.html

SOURCE Mallcomm