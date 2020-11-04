Kemper Announces Quarterly Dividend

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) - Get Report announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend is payable on December 2, 2020 to its shareholders of record as of November 16, 2020.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) - Get Report is one of the nation's leading specialized insurers. With $14.1 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.3 million policies, is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers, and has over 9,300 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers.

Learn more about Kemper.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005641/en/