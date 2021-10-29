Kemp Wins Customer Service Of The Year Award 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemp, the leader in powering always-on application experience [AX], today announced it has won "Customer Service of The Year 2021" as part of the annual Network Computing Awards.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemp, the leader in powering always-on application experience [AX], today announced it has won "Customer Service of The Year 2021" as part of the annual Network Computing Awards. The Network Computing Awards are one of the longest running media outlets for network expertise, and the annual Network Computing Awards showcases technology providers that lead the way in strategic and innovative solutions for networks, applications and the cloud. Kemp has previously won Network Computing awards for IT Optimisation Product of the Year and cloud based solution of the year.

"At Kemp we continually strive to provide excellence in our customer service and we are thrilled to win the customer service award." said Justin Federico, Director, Global Support & Services. "It's always an honour to be recognized for our efforts. We combine innovative technology with world class customer support, and we will continue to add greater value with additional features and new products to help enhance our customers' application experience."

In the last year, Kemp LoadMaster has received the highest rating in the Application Delivery Controllers category and is the most frequently reviewed ADC solution on Gartner Peer Insights, TrustRadius and G2. Kemp has been named a leader by G2 in its latest reports for Fall 2021, and was awarded the TrustRadius Top Rated award in load balancing based on reviews from satisfied customers.

Outstanding products and support

"My overall experience with Kemp is that they have excellent products with easy-to-use interfaces and top-notch customer service and support."

Kemp Loadmasters and Support Excel in Global Complex Configuration

"The Kemp loadmasters have served us well in the past for load balancing and reverse proxy. We ran into an issue but it was just due to our application configuration. Kemp support knew exactly what our problem was and gave us multiple ways to remediate."

Great company and even better customer service!

"As a company we have used the Kemp load balancers for 5 years. this includes both hardware and virtual implementations. The product has never let us down and the level of support is unparalleled."

About Kemp

Kemp powers the secure, always-on application experience [AX] that enterprises and service providers demand. Kemp's load balancing, network performance monitoring, and network detection and response solutions deliver maximum value through simplified deployments, flexible licensing, and top-rated technical support. Kemp is the world's most-popular application experience solution with more than 100,000 deployments in 138 countries. Take control of your AX at kemp.ax.

