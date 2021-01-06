Kemin Industries Sees Significant Market Share Growth In EMENA Region One Year After Launching Methionine Solution For Ruminants

HERENTALS, Belgium, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, realizes noticeable growth in market share of amino acids for ruminants just one year after launching KESSENT ®, it's product range of Methionine solutions, for customers in the EMENA ( Europe, Middle East, North Africa) region.

One year after bringing the KESSENT product range to market, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health - EMENA believes it has successfully started a new era in amino acid implementation.

"Every day, Kemin feeds more than 400,000 milking cows in the EMENA region with our solutions, and we are seeing increasing interest - via customer requests - for our Methionine and Lysine supplements for use in dairy sheep, goat and beef cattle daily formulations," said Diego Martinez del Olmo, Product Manager - Amino Acids, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health - EMENA. "The work we have conducted over the years has focused on the need for amino acid implementation in every ruminant diet, which is clearly proving beneficial, as we are now in partnership with more than 200 customers to ensure that ruminant diets are formulated with amino acids."

Last year, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health - EMENA debuted its KESSENT product range, which was born from the company's expertise in encapsulation technology. The introduction of KESSENT completed the business unit's Ruminant Essentialities portfolio, making Kemin the only provider of both Methionine and Lysine in a reliable way and the only partner to provide customers with the support and know-how to achieve optimal results.

"Kemin pioneered the entire amino acid balancing concept. Today, we are reaching and perfecting the next level in ruminant nutrition through extensive services, solution offerings and technical expertise," said Javier Mateos, Senior Ruminant Business Manager, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health - EMENA. "The amino acid balancing concept strongly relies on rumen-protected Lysine, LysiGEM™, a product fully based on our proprietary technology. By launching KESSENT, we have a complete amino acid balancing solution," said Mateos.

The KESSENT product range includes KESSENT ® M, the best source of metabolizable Methionine due to a unique encapsulation and core technology, and KESSENT ® MF, a pellet-stable, rumen-protected Methionine available in Liquid, Dry and Arome Dry forms. The KESSENT MF product range is a novel, cost-effective Methionine solution for high-temperature feed manufacturing processes and the only solution to prevent rumen degradation and meet Methionine requirements.

In the past decade, the dairy nutrition industry in the EMENA region has realised that a close working partnership between customer and company - in combination with the right solutions and technical expertise - is necessary for successful nutrition implementation. Based on its industry knowledge and expertise, Kemin continues to serve the market with the best products and services.

With its five-step evaluation process, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health - EMENA offers customers reliable guidance by using data from different scientific studies conducted in various universities around the world. These studies have provided consistent results with regards to stability and reliable matrix values.

"Our goal is to continue expanding our solutions offering so we can address the needs of our customers and deliver essential nutrients for their animals as sustainably, efficiently and effectively as possible," said Mateos.

To achieve this, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health - EMENA has broadened and strengthened its team of experts and created a digital Lifelong Learning platform for customers to share knowledge, insights and expertise.

"Our platform has three main goals. First, we want to generate, adapt and transfer new scientific insights for the most profitable implementation on the farm - not just at the theoretical level. Second, Kemin will provide customers with the continuous training and support that is crucial to achieving their best results. Lastly, we will make sure every product application is tailored to our customers' specific needs, which is only possible when we work in close partnership. This is critical to our customers' success which, in turn, becomes our success, as well," said Mateos.

As Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health - EMENA sees changes in customer priorities across the entire region, it is adapting its own strategy. In 2021, Kemin customers will have an expanded portfolio of products and services, with particular focus on environmentally responsible production. These solutions will address nitrogen excretion, CO 2 , carbon footprint and animal welfare while supporting customers with the necessary calculations and evaluation. Kemin's sustainable solutions impact customers and the environment by reducing nitrogen and phosphorus excretion, along with improving responsible raw material usage - beneficial not only for lifecycle analysis and animal welfare, but also for milk producers and end-users.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries( www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

