Kemin Industries Partners With Pacific GeneTech To Launch First Inactivated Eimeria Vaccine To Global Poultry Industry

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, with its subsidiary Kemin Biologics, has signed an exclusive agreement with Pacific GeneTech (PGT) to license PGT's TMH001 Eimeria vaccine for poultry. PGT is a biologics company that develops and commercializes next-generation vaccines for areas of high unmet or underserved needs in animal health and food safety.

TMH001 is the only inactivated, oral vaccine that contains highly conserved Apicomplexan antigens and the patented Hercules adjuvant that are delivered by a novel, proprietary Pichia yeast vector. As a cross-protective vaccine on the market for Eimeria, it will provide a safe and effective alternative solution to the use of antibiotics and disease inducing live vaccines.

On signing the license agreement, Tim Collard, PGT's CEO, stated, "With its proven commitment to new and sustainable technologies for food security and safety, Kemin was the ideal partner for TMH001. We are thrilled to be working side-by-side with them to bring innovative solutions to market that are needed in the animal health industry."

Kemin Biologics, a division of Kemin Industries that focuses on developing vaccines as the first line of defense against disease to reduce the use of antibiotics, entered into this partnership with PGT last month. As part of its partnership with PGT, Kemin will focus on developing the Eimeria vaccine and registering it in the U.S., and other countries beginning with the European Union. Kemin will also expand the Eimeria vaccine's availability to Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

"Kemin sees great potential in the marketplace for innovative vaccines and is dedicated to improving the health of poultry and livestock which ensures the safety of our global food supply," said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO of Kemin Industries. "This new agreement with Pacific GeneTech continues our advancement in providing next-generation vaccines that have the ability to transform the quality of life around the world."

In addition to a high safety profile, TMH001 provides demonstrable cross protection against five economically important species of Eimeria with the potential to protect against more species. TMH001 was developed from PGT's proprietary Aegis vaccine platform which has produced other cross-protective vaccines that address multiple pathogens. The platform was originally developed by the University of Arkansas's Poultry Health Laboratory in collaboration with other U.S. universities and support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries( www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

About Pacific GeneTech

Pacific GeneTech ( www.pacificgenetech.com) develops and commercializes next-generation vaccines and biologics for areas of high unmet or underserved needs in animal health and food safety. PGT's proprietary "Aegis" vaccine platform combines cross-protective antigens and immunopotentiators in PGT vectors for broad spectrum protection against multiple strains and species of infectious diseases. The PGT vaccines can be administered orally or by injection in both live and inactivated forms. PGT's "Hercules" adjuvant/delivery system provides enhanced efficacy of inactivated and DNA vaccines, and its "Argo" yeast vector is a safe, flexible and robust carrier of immunogenic material.

PGT has out-licensed two of its leading poultry vaccines addressing economically important gastro-intestinal pathogens and has out-licensed its Hercules adjuvant for use in third-party vaccines. Vaccines for other pathogens and animal species are under development, including an experimental DNA vaccine for African Swine Fever. PGT is developing other applications for its Hercules adjuvant/delivery system and for the Argo vector. PGT, through its affiliate company, PGTx, has commenced programs with collaborators addressing human dysentery and related diseases, and malaria.

