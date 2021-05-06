Kemin Industries Acquires Bio-Cide International

DES MOINES, Iowa and NORMAN, Okla., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, today announced it has acquired Norman, Oklahoma-based Bio-Cide International, Inc. (Bio-Cide), a leading multi-specialty source of chlorine dioxide-based antimicrobial technology.

For more than forty years, Bio-Cide has pioneered novel disinfection and antimicrobial solutions that are used in an array of markets. As a leader in livestock and poultry nutrition, pet food and rendering, food safety, human health and more, Kemin is working to strengthen safety throughout all stages of the food chain. Bringing a fellow leader in antimicrobial solutions into the organization aligns with Kemin's decades-long focus in this space.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Bio-Cide team to Kemin and add their outstanding products and services to our portfolio of offerings," said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO, Kemin Industries. "Kemin and Bio-Cide share a deep dedication to scientific excellence, industry-leading technology and established safety practices. As two family-owned companies, we also share a commitment to our employees, our customers and the betterment of our communities. We look forward to bolstering our portfolio of safe, effective and transformative solutions - together."

As Kemin works toward its vision to sustainably transform the quality of life with its products and services, it is dedicated to fostering healthy people, a healthy planet and healthy business. The company strives to develop nourishing, protective and innovative ingredients on a global scale, making an expansion of its effective antimicrobial solutions both natural and necessary.

The acquisition adds several new technologies to the existing Kemin portfolio of antimicrobial and food safety solutions, including:

OXINE ® and PRO-OXINE ®: Effective, fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobial solutions for food processing, equipment, water and animal health applications.

Effective, fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobial solutions for food processing, equipment, water and animal health applications. KEEPER ® and KEEPER ® PROFESSIONAL: Antimicrobial agents used to eliminate pathogens, extend shelf-life and improve the quality of red meat, seafood, poultry and post-harvest fruit and vegetable products.

Antimicrobial agents used to eliminate pathogens, extend shelf-life and improve the quality of red meat, seafood, poultry and post-harvest fruit and vegetable products. PURITE ®: A preservative formulated for use in prescription and over-the-counter eye care products.

"There is immense synergy between the two corporations that nurture a common goal - service mankind through cutting-edge science and innovation," said Dr. Neeraj Khanna, President and Chief Technology Officer, Bio-Cide International. "Bio-Cide is a leader in the field of chlorine dioxide-based antimicrobials, and Kemin is a strong force in the animal health and food safety markets, among others. Bio-Cide is well-poised to integrate into Kemin's much broader platform and contribute towards Kemin's global vision of transforming lives. We believe that the integration of the two companies will result in a quantum leap for Bio-Cide's abilities to grow, prosper and support its current and new customer base. This acquisition marks a major milestone in Bio-Cide's 49-year history, and our management and staff are extremely excited about it."

Bio-Cide's product offerings align with Kemin's Animal Nutrition and Health; Human Nutrition and Health; and Food Technologies business units. Bio-Cide's portfolio also presents the opportunity for Kemin to expand its range of solutions and serve new industries. Bundy Group, an investment bank that specializes in the chemicals industry, represented Bio-Cide International in the sale.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries( www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuel and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

About Bio-Cide International, Inc.

Bio-Cide International is a leading, multi-specialty source of chlorine dioxide based antimicrobial technology. The company has pioneered processes that have revolutionized disinfection and sanitation practices around the globe. From food safety to hydraulic fracturing, Bio-Cide International has been the leader in stabilized chlorine dioxide and acidified sodium chlorite applications. We pride ourselves on assisting our customers in their operations through state-of-the-art expertise. Sanitation of food and equipment are the major sectors of Bio-Cide International's business. Microbial protection of red meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables are the key areas of growth where we help our customers with regulatory compliance, HACCP implementation, and other food safety and biosecurity issues.

