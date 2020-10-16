Kelsey Coleman Named Consulting Magazine 2020 Rising Star

Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced Kelsey Coleman, director, has been selected as one of Consulting magazine's 2020 Rising Stars of the Profession.

Global professional services firm Huron (HURN) - Get Report today announced Kelsey Coleman, director, has been selected as one of Consulting magazine's 2020 Rising Stars of the Profession. She has been recognized in the public sector category for her impact helping higher education institutions align their technology systems to achieve transformational change and drive student success.

"Kelsey exemplifies Huron's values and continues to make an impact on our clients. With her collaborative approach she has helped institutions navigate many complex challenges," said James H. Roth, chief executive officer at Huron. "I congratulate Kelsey on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to her continued success."

Coleman has eight years of experience helping to improve higher education institutions' administrative processes and systems to realize savings and better serve their students, faculty and staff. Coleman recently organized a women's leadership summit for one of Huron's technology-focused teams to promote the advancement and empowerment of women in the workplace.

Coleman was recognized for her achievements as a rising star during a virtual awards event on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

