Kelly Sills Returns To Walt Disney World In The Spirit Of Love And Forgiveness

ORLANDO, Fla., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, five families depart for the happiest place on earth - the Walt Disney World Resort. In a redemptive act, entrepreneur Kelly Sills is providing an all-expenses paid vacation to the families in celebration of diversity, inclusion, and equity.

"These families are representative of the hardworking people who are employed with my company - the colorful tapestry of diversity that makes America beautiful," he said.

Initially, Sills planned to fund a Disney World vacation for three families, but ultimately decided to fund the trip for five families because "we can always do more."

"When you look at the entire spectrum of life, the high points and low points we all experienced during this pandemic, I think it is important that we all find ways to give back - to generate a kind of connection to our humanity, to the people we know, and to strangers alike," he said.

Sills is investing his own money to make this trip possible to adults and children who may not otherwise have access to such a vacation.

He noted that it was also important to him that he share the joy of Disney World, particularly after a misunderstanding at a COVID-19 temperature check at the theme park hit national news. All charges have since been dropped. For this trip, Sills is urging participants to adhere to all COVID-19 restrictions per CDC guidelines.

"Sometimes, we are not the people we should be in a moment. Sometimes we make embarrassing miscalculations and misjudgments about situations. In the end, all we can do is strive to become better people - and be better to the people around us," he said.

Sills worked hard to be able to take his own family to Disney World, a place he describes as "magical."

"It's an honor to be able to share such a joyful place and to allow parents to build valuable memories with their children," he said. "The world has been chaotic the last couple of years, and it is important to find some fun with the family, forget about any stressors and simply enjoy the magic of Disney World."

About Kelly Sills

Kelly Sills is a Louisiana-based serial entrepreneur who is dedicated to philanthropy. A family man of faith, he contributes significant time and money to organizations to create a better future and a kinder world.

