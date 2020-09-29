Kelly® Joins More Than 1,300 Organizations In Commitment To Advance Workplace Diversity And Inclusion

TROY, Mich., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a global workforce solutions provider, Kelly connects people of all backgrounds to work that enriches their lives. Today, the company is announcing it has joined an unprecedented coalition to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

As one of more than 1,300 chief executives who have come together for CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, President and CEO Peter Quigley is pledging that Kelly remains committed to cultivating a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are embraced and where employees are encouraged to discuss equity and inclusion. The coalition has already shared more than 1,300 actions, launching important conversations and exchanging tangible learning opportunities via the initiative's unified hub, CEOAction.com.

"We embrace that a diverse and inclusive team helps us to more meaningfully connect talent to work in ways that enriches their lives," Quigley says. "Kelly is a global company where all employees feel a sense of belonging, are valued for who they are, and are empowered to make a difference."

A diverse and inclusive workforce facilitates community and drives creativity. In a recent s urvey of executives at large global enterprises, 85 percent stated diversity is a key component to fostering innovation. Organizations that have signed the CEO Action pledge are taking steps towards effecting positive change in that direction.

