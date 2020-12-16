Kellogg Employees On Six Continents Rise Up And Rally To Feed People In Need For World Food Day

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (K) - Get Report today announced the results of its employee-driven program to help address food security in recognition of World Food Day.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8668551-kellogg-company-world-food-day/

Kellogg and its employees reached more than 4.1 million people through food donations, volunteerism and giving campaigns - as well as those who participated in company-sponsored activities, such as online or in-store promotions and digital events to learn more about the issue of food security.

The number of people experiencing hunger is at an all-time high in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's expected that an additional 83 to 132 million people will go hungry - and that's on top of the 690 million people who already face hunger worldwide.

World Food Day was observed Oct. 16, but Kellogg sponsored activities in the weeks before and after it.

Thousands of Kellogg employees, from the U.S. to Latin America to Europe and across Asia, rolled up their sleeves to ensure more children and families were being fed and fulfilled through virtual food drives, fundraisers, socially distanced in-person food collections and various other activities.

"As a leading global food company that addresses food insecurity, Kellogg employees around the world have once again stepped up to put their heart and soul on display to create Better Days for people in need," said Steve Cahillane, Kellogg Company Chairman and CEO.

"And they did it in creative ways due to the limitations of the pandemic. It was incredibly inspiring to see our people come together from regions around the world and rally for a common purpose. This work has never been more important as we strive for a good and just world, where people are not just fed, but fulfilled."

In Europe , employees in Belgium , Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Ireland , the UK and Russia participated in food drives, held fundraising events, and tuned in to virtual discussions about the issue of food insecurity. Kellogg partnered with retailers in Belgium and Germany on promotions to donate food and raise money for local food banks. In Russia , colleagues at the company's Kutno manufacturing facility donated food and funds to support a local orphanage. And in the UK, the Wrexham plant team helped deliver 1,000 kilograms of food to local hunger relief organizations.

In AMEA, employees in South Africa mobilized to create #MyBetterDays moments by assembling more than 13,000 hampers filled with meals and face masks to distribute to families in need in their communities. One Kellogg manufacturing manager from the Springs facility shared how the hampers helped to provide some much-needed relief to families struggling with the effects of the pandemic. You can read more about his story in this Social K blog. Pringles Asia Pacific collaborated with e-commerce customer RedMart, on a 'buy a box, give a box' campaign to support frontline COVID-19 healthcare workers. Kellogg Korea, in partnership food and beverage company, Nongshim, collectively donated food and funds to the non-profit organization, Child Fund Korea.

In Latin America , employees participated in virtual volunteering events, donated food and funds to charity partners and created face masks and bags made of t-shirts for local food banks to deliver their donations. In Mexico , employees volunteered at a school to teach children how to avoid food waste. The Latin America team also created a "Heart & Soul" podcast that featured external partners discussing food insecurity.

In Canada , the team rallied from coast to coast to create #KCIBetterDays by safely delivering hampers filled with cereal, masks and a note of encouragement to Canadians in need in their communities. Kellogg also partnered with its largest customer, Loblaws, for an in-store activation whereby for every box of cereal sold on World Food Day at Loblaws Market & Discount banners, Kellogg donated $1.00 (up to a maximum of $50,000 ) to President's Choice Children's Charity to help fight childhood hunger.

In the United States , employees donated to United Way and other charitable partners through Kellogg's Better Days campaign and contributed to a number of activities, including virtual fundraisers where company leaders and Kellogg's Business/Employee Resource Groups competed for greatest funds raised. Kellogg also partnered once again with Amazon and Feeding America, this year hosting a "Stream It Forward" promotion where Amazon donated $1 for every hour of content streamed in the Food Network Kitchen app on Fire TV, tablet and Echo Show . Plus, for every participating Kellogg food purchased on Amazon.com during the promotion period, Kellogg donated 10 meals to Feeding America.

These efforts contribute to Kellogg's Better Days global purpose platform and commitment to create better days for 3 billion people around the world by 2030.

About Kellogg Company At Kellogg Company (K) - Get Report, we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats ®, Kashi®, RXBAR ®, MorningStar Farms ® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-employees-on-six-continents-rise-up-and-rally-to-feed-people-in-need-for-world-food-day-301193773.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company