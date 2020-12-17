Kellogg Company World Food Day Competition Reminds Us That We're Stronger Together

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg has eight Business Employee Resource Groups (B/ERGs), each with their own focus. Although each B/ERG is unique, they often join forces to drive impact. Sherry Williamson, Kellogg's Vice President, Global Quality and Food Safety and National Co-Chair of Kellogg's African American Business Employee Resource Group (KAARG), explains.

Social K - Kellogg Company Blog Sherry WilliamsonVice President, Global Quality and Food SafetyNational Co-Chair, Kellogg African American Resource Group

Diversity and inclusion are among Kellogg's greatest strengths.

Kellogg's African American Resource Group (KAARG) provides all employees with an opportunity to network and participate in events that demonstrate how black and African Americans experience the workplace. Although each B/ERG is unique, we often join forces to drive greater impact. A recent example was a virtual fundraiser we held to support World Food Day.

Food insecurity has reached an all-time high this year because of the pandemic. As it spreads, it's estimated that an additional 83 to 132 million people will go hungry. Kellogg typically holds in-person food drives for World Food Day, but that couldn't happen this year. So, we got creative - and competitive.

We challenged our B/ERGs to see who could raise the most money. It's fun for me to write this post, because a) I'm a little competitive; and b) KAARG won the competition.

But this wasn't about wins and losses.

In all, donations on behalf of our eight B/ERGs and Kellogg's company match totaled nearly $45,000 for United Way hunger programs. And, because KAARG won the competition, Kellogg will donate $5,000 on our behalf to Martha's Table, the non-profit that increases access to high-quality education and healthy food.

When you consider five dollars donates up to 50 meals, the $50,000 we collectively raised goes an extremely long way toward helping relieve food insecurity in a year when more people need it. We live in a world right now that seems hyper-focused on our differences. And while our unique attributes are important, it's also nice to remember that we can join forces for a greater cause.

To learn more about Kellogg's B/ERGs, check out our most recent Diversity and Inclusion report.

About Kellogg CompanyAt Kellogg Company (K) - Get Report, we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-world-food-day-competition-reminds-us-that-were-stronger-together-301195003.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company