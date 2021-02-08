Kellogg Company Celebrates Frontline Workers In NYSE Closing Bell Ceremony

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (K) - Get Report Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane participated in today's virtual closing bell ceremony with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as part of its Gratitude Campaign to honor essential employees working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kellogg plays a unique role as an iconic company, making and selling food that is safe and delicious, while addressing food security, globally. Since the onset of the pandemic, the company's role has become even more essential as people's lives and day-to-day activities drastically changed. The food Kellogg makes - nutritious, safe, frozen and shelf stable food - is critical to sustaining life and providing a sense of safety and security.

"Our employees working on the frontlines of our business have done so safely and courageously to ensure Kellogg can continue feeding people during the pandemic," said Cahillane. "In the face of adversity, Kellogg employees always step up, and amid the current pandemic, which is unlike anything we've seen in our lifetime, the degree to which our teams are coming together to overcome challenges, keep each other safe and the business operational is not surprising. But it is inspiring. We are honored to join the NYSE in recognizing our essential employees for their ongoing dedication and commitment."

In 2020, as a continued effort to recognize and thank frontline employees, Kellogg released " Breakfast As Usual" and " We Are Morning People" TV commercials to thank essential employees for their heroic efforts and partners around the world for their tireless work in bringing food to tables during a time of such uncertainty.

