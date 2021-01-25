Kelley Kronenberg Continues Growth, Adds New Partner, Alicia J. Lewis And Land Use And Zoning Practice

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Kronenberg, a multi-practice business law firm, is pleased to announce that attorney Alicia J. Lewis joins the firm as a Partner and Business Unit Leader, launching the firm's Land Use and Zoning practice. This new practice area serves to complement its robust real estate practice and enhances service offerings for the firm's financial services and insurance industry clients among many others.

Kelley Kronenberg's Real Estate Team represents a wide range of clients, including individuals, corporate owners, financial institutions, lenders, master servicers, special servicers, private equity funds, developers, investors, and REITs in comprehensive legal services regarding commercial real estate.

"The firm is growing organically and to best service our clients. We are thrilled to have Alicia on-board and welcome her experience as an asset to our real estate practice," says Michael J. Fichtel, Principal Partner and CEO of Kelley Kronenberg. "I am excited to join the team and I look forward to enhancing the firm's real estate practice," said Alicia Lewis .

Lewis, who previously was an attorney with a national full-service Am Law 200 firm, will concentrate her practice on land-use, zoning, procurement, environmental, and municipal law. She successfully represents real estate developers, private property owners, municipalities, and private companies before federal, state, and local government agencies to obtain land-use plan amendments, rezoning, site plan approvals, platting, variances, special exceptions. Alicia also handles building permit issues, code enforcement hearings, and government procurement matters.

ABOUT KELLEY KRONENBERG

Kelley Kronenberg is a multi-practice business law firm with nearly 400 employees, more than 175 attorneys and 12 locations throughout Florida and the United States. Founded in 1980, the firm is one of the fastest-growing law firms in Florida and amongst the largest in the U.S. The firm serves all types and sizes of public and private companies, including small businesses and individuals nationwide. Kelley Kronenberg has been recognized amongst the "Largest U.S. Law Firms" by the National Law Journal's NLJ 500, Law 360 400, and Florida Trend in 2020, "America's Top Corporate Law Firms" by Forbes and "Top 10" in NLJ's Women's Scorecard in 2019. The firm has been the recipient of many accolades most recently including in 2020: "Best Multi-Practice Business Law Firm - USA," Acquisition International; "Top Workplaces," Sun Sentinel; "Best Places to Work," South Florida Business Journal; "Business of the Year," "Top 100 Private Companies," "Top Law Firms," and "Largest Law Firms," South Florida Business Journal; "Largest Law Firms," Tampa Bay Business Journal, Orlando Business Journal, and Jacksonville Business Journal; "Biggest Law Firms in Florida," Florida Trend; "Top 100 Law Firms," South Florida Business & Wealth; Florida's Largest Law Firms," American Lawyer's, Daily Business Review "Review 100" and "Best Law Firms," U.S. News - Best Lawyers®. For more information, visit www.kklaw.com .

