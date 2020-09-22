Kelley Blue Book Turns Your Old Car Into Lifesaving Support For St. Jude Children's Research Hospital In Third Annual Campaign

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For car owners with a vehicle past its prime and an interest in contributing to a charitable cause, Kelley Blue Book is expanding on its commitment to help owners gift their vehicle for a good cause with Charitable Adult Rides & Services (CARS), a full-service non-profit organization.

On KBB.com, consumers can choose to donate almost any vehicle to a nonprofit, and through September 30, Kelley Blue Book will donate an incremental $100 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® for every car donated, up to 250 vehicles, to raise an additional $25,000 to support lifesaving research and treatments.

This third annual fundraising campaign runs through the rest of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September and honors those with pediatric cancer.

"Owners may choose to donate their vehicle for a variety of reasons," said Michael Wulf, vice president of product for Kelley Blue Book. "If there isn't value left in an old vehicle, and the owner doesn't want to go through the hassle of trying to sell it for little return, donating the vehicle to a charity offers tax benefits while supporting a good cause. It's a win-win to get your used car off your driveway and an opportunity to positively impact your community."

Since partnering with CARS in 2017, Kelley Blue Book visitors have helped raised $2.5 million for 945 different non-profits, including St. Jude who has to date received nearly $1 million in total revenue through KBB.com. 1

To learn more, visit https://www.kbb.com/donate-your-car/. To make a monetary donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, visit https://www.StJude.org/donatecox.

