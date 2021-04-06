Keller Williams ONEChicago Welcomes Cara Hults As Chief Financial Officer And Chief Operations Officer

CHICAGO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Williams ONEChicago, a leading residential and commercial real estate company in Chicagoland, announced that it has recently welcomed Cara Hults as its new Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer...

CHICAGO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Williams ONEChicago, a leading residential and commercial real estate company in Chicagoland, announced that it has recently welcomed Cara Hults as its new Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer (CFO and COO).

"We are ecstatic to have Cara on our team," says Joe Zimmerman, Chief Growth Officer. "Cara has an impressive track record in finance and operations and has shown a genuine eagerness to contribute to the Keller Williams mission. As ONEChicago continues to grow, our team and customers are going to benefit from her forward-thinking approach to process improvement, financial analytics, and technology."

In her new role, Hults will oversee accounting across Keller Williams ONEChicago's offices in Lakeview, Lincoln Park, and O'Hare. She will also work with the Agent Services, Client Experience Coordinators, and Productivity departments to continue enhancing and streamlining processes and procedures throughout the business.

"I am extremely proud to be part of the Keller Williams family," says Hults. "Keller Williams is already a leader in technology, diversity, training, and customer experience. This is an exciting opportunity that will allow me to build on the wonderful tools that are already in place and deepen our support for agents and customers."

Hults is a Chicago native with over 20 years of experience in finance, working as a multi-site accountant and operations director in a number of industries, including food and beverage and technology. She served as Controller at the HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION and Perfect Plastics, and she oversaw logistics Flavorchem Corporation. A Roosevelt University alumna, Hults earned a Bachelors in Accounting and Business and Masters of Organizational Development, Business Administration, Management, and Operations. Additionally, Hults has always been passionate about real estate and has taken courses toward a broker's license.

"Cara has an innovative, entrepreneurial mindset that matches the spirit of our team," says Zimmerman. "She is going to be a key partner to our agents and associates moving forward. With Cara's support, our agents can continue to scale their businesses by using proven models and systems that enable them to make greater profits, get more time back in their lives, and meet the needs of their buyers and sellers."

Interested in opportunities with ONEChicago? Please contact Joe Zimmerman, Chief Growth Officer, at joezimmerman@kw.com or 773.230.0826.

About Keller Williams ONEChicago: Keller Williams ONEChicago launched in October 2020 and has over 450 like-minded agents who are empowered to own their business and leave a legacy in the Chicagoland real estate market. The brokerage is made up of the former Keller Williams Chicago Lakeview, Lincoln Park, and O'Hare brokerages. To learn more about Keller Williams ONEChicago, visit kwonechicago.com . #beleiveit

