Keller Partners Again Named Top-Performing Lobbying Firm By Bloomberg Government

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Bloomberg Government has named Keller Partners & Company one of the country's "Top-Performing Lobbying Firms." Bloomberg Government's annual report analyzed more than 2,095 registered lobbying firms that reported $1 million or more in revenue. A performance metric, including revenue growth, client retention and number of registered lobbyists, determined the exclusive list of best-performing government relations firms.

"Our team at Keller Partners is humbled and honored by this recognition for the second year in a row," said Thomas Keller, the firm's Managing Principal and Founder. "Being named a top firm again is the result of our dedicated professionals consistently employing the best strategies, carefully tailored to our clients' objectives, to build an extraordinary track record of success on their behalf. We are deeply passionate about helping our clients with their needs, which has the added benefit of often transforming people's lives," he said.

Keller Partners & Company had significant legislative and funding success for its clients in 2020, in particular: localized response and recovery efforts to address the Coronavirus pandemic; improved healthcare to rural and urban communities; economic development and infrastructure improvements for local governments; accelerated workforce training and development; increased educational resources for colleges and universities; access to behavioral and mental health support; and, vital assistance to social service and faith-based non-profit organizations.

"Since its founding, Keller Partners has been guided by the firm's ethos of always conducting ourselves ethically, being honest brokers, and valuing every client as a true partner. We believe in best practices and the power of good relationships. Consequently, we've earned the trust of the decision-makers both in Congress and in the Executive Branch. It's wonderful to be rewarded with the distinction as a top lobbying firm, while doing it the right way," Keller said.

Keller Partners & Company was named a top-performing lobbying firm in Bloomberg Government's 2019 and 2020 reports. For more information: https://about.bgov.com/press-releases/bloomberg-government-analysis-of-top-performing-lobbying-firms-finds-record-revenue-in-2020/

Keller Partners & Company ( www.kellerpartnersco.com) is a leading full-service government relations firm based in the Nation's Capital. Unlike other government relations firms in Washington, Keller Partners' professionals are both highly skilled legislative lobbyists and expert federal grant writers. Additionally, Keller Partners' client base is distinctive from other firms as it is primarily comprised of private non-profit, mission-driven organizations including hospitals, universities, local governments, social service organizations, associations, and international NGOs. Its bipartisan professional staff have all served in senior positions in the Congress and/or in the Executive Branch.

