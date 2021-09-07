Keller Lenkner Partners Nicole Berg & Seth Meyer Named Crain's Chicago Business 2021 Notable Rising Stars In Law

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Lenkner LLC Partners Nicole Berg and Seth Meyer have been named Crain's Chicago Business 2021 Notable Rising Stars in Law. The list recognizes top Chicago-area attorneys who have been partners for five years or less and have already demonstrated their ability as leaders in the profession.

Partner Nicole Berg is a force for plaintiffs in national product-liability matters. She was appointed to the Law & Briefing Subcommittee in the 3M Combat Arms Earplugs MDL, the largest federal MDL in history. She also serves on the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee for the Paragard IUD MDL and is one of eight lawyers who will lead the effort on behalf of plaintiffs who suffered injuries as a result of the contraceptive device. Berg also prosecutes cases on behalf of Keller Lenkner clients in those and other matters. Over the last two years, Berg has helped build the firm's product-liability practice, which now boasts four national leadership appointments.

Partner Seth Meyer acts for plaintiffs across antitrust, consumer, privacy, and personal-injury matters in class and mass actions, including in bankruptcy court. Meyer coordinates the firm's litigation in response to the national opioid epidemic, including our representation of the State of Arizona and several local governments, as well as 41 class actions on behalf of insurance ratepayers throughout the United States. Those cases helped launch the firm's Public Institutions practice, and Meyer now also represents several States in a massive antitrust lawsuit against Google for monopolizing products and services used by advertisers and publishers in online-display advertising. Meyer also represents plaintiffs who are victims of corporate data breaches in which their personal data was stolen or mishandled.

ABOUT KELLER LENKNER:Keller Lenkner LLC represents plaintiffs in complex litigation matters in federal and state courts throughout the nation. The firm acts for clients in many types of cases, including class and mass actions, arbitrations, and multi-district litigation matters. Its team includes four former law clerks at the Supreme Court of the United States and former partners and associates from the country's leading law firms. Since its founding in 2018, the firm has secured results for more than 100,000 clients.

