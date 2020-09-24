Keith Driscoll Appointed CEO Of Boston Insurance Brokerage

BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Insurance Brokerage LLC has announced the appointment of Keith Driscoll as their CEO.

Keith has been member of the Boston Insurance Brokerage team since 2013, beginning as Vice President of the Workers Compensation Division before being promoted to Executive Vice President/Chief Operation Officer in September of 2017.

"I am pleased to announce the promotion of Keith Driscoll to lead Boston Insurance Brokerage during a time of extraordinary challenge to our industry and the economy," said Bob Hitch, Boston Insurance Brokerages' Chairman. "We are fortunate to have a talented staff with the right mix of youth and experience dedicated to providing the highest level of service to our clients. Keith's past experience as a major contributing member of that staff will prove valuable in his new role. We share the belief that the future of BIB is brightest with an empowered staff in a partnership with management that is dedicated to excellent service and solutions for our clients, and always works with our valued markets in an ethical and professional manner."

"I am humbled and honored at the opportunity to take the helm of Boston Insurance Brokerage," said Keith Driscoll. "I am amazed at the daily work our incredible staff is doing to provide solutions to our agents and their insureds in a unique time in the world. I am excited and look forward to working with our team to strengthen our current relationships and to build new relationships across the country."

Driscoll brings with a wealth of experience to the new position from within and outside the insurance industry. Prior to BIB, he held positions at Markel FirstComp in marketing, underwriting and sales management. In addition, Driscoll spent several years in marketing and operations at Anheuser-Busch's Michelob Championship at Kingsmill and IMG as Director of Operations of the Deutsche Bank Championship, a FedExCup playoff event on the PGA TOUR.

Boston Insurance Brokerage is a wholesale brokerage that offers commercial insurance products. Its product portfolio includes property, casualty, environmental, umbrella, executive and professional, workers comp and risk management products and services. The firm has markets and expertise in healthcare liability, construction, manufacturing, habitational, professional liability, aviation product liability and financial services coverage.

