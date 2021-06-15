Keeping Your Pets Safe During A Heat Wave

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The temperatures are heating up this week and are expected to hit the triple digits in the Southwest. Since pets are more vulnerable to heat, it's important to be extra careful with your pets. Dr. Ruth MacPete, aka Dr Ruth "The Pet Vet" shares five simple hot weather tips to keep your pets safe during this heat wave.

Keep your pets safe when the weather is hot

"Every year thousands of pets suffer from heat exhaustion during the summer months ," says Dr. Ruth "The Pet Vet". "The brachycephalic or flat-nosed breeds like Pugs, Frenchies, Bulldogs and Boston Terriers are at an even greater risk of developing heat exhaustion when it is hot outside"

What are the best ways to keep your pets safe when it's hot outside?

1. Keep your pets coolKeep your pets inside where it's nice and cool whenever possible. If they have to be outside, be sure they have access to shade and water. Avoid strenuous exercise when it's hot. Keep your walks short to avoid over-heating or walk them in the early morning or evening when it is cooler. Cooling products can also help keep your pets cool when they are out on walks. They work by dissipating heat through evaporation. For these vests to work, they need to stay wet, so remember to keep them from drying out.

2. Keep your pets hydratedMake sure your pets always have access to lots of water. When it is hot, water not only evaporates faster, but pets also drink more than usual. Make sure you provide extra bowls of water and keep them in the shade. If you go out on an excursion, don't forget to bring water for your dog and portable dog bowls.

3. Know the signs of heat exhaustionBe sure to know the common signs of heat exhaustion. They include: excessive panting, reluctance to move, drooling, bright red tongue and gums, vomiting, bloody diarrhea, unsteadiness, collapsing and seizures. If you suspect that your pet is suffering from heat exhaustion, try to cool them down gradually by wetting them with cool water and immediately take them to your veterinarian for additional treatment. Without prompt treatment, heat exhaustion can be fatal.

4. Protect your pet's feet from hot surfacesBefore going on a walk, check the ground to make sure it is not too hot for your pets' feet. Asphalt, concrete, and sand can get very hot and burn your pet's feet. A good rule of thumb is that if it's too hot for your bare feet, it's too hot for your pets! If you must walk your pet when the ground is hot, consider getting dog booties to protect their pads.

5. Never leave your pet in a hot carNever leave your pet unattended in a car when it's warm outside. Even with the windows rolled down, a car can reach dangerous temperatures within minutes. Why risk your pet's life? Be safe, never leave your pet in a parked car for ANY length of time when the weather is warm.

Hopefully these safety tips will help keep your pets safe and cool during this heat wave.

Dr. Ruth MacPete is a veterinarian, media correspondent, and author.

