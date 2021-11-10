MISSION, Kan., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) The bond between people and their pets has never been stronger. Eighty-one percent of pet parents said the increased time together during the pandemic made their four-legged friends feel even more like family, according to the Mars Petcare "Keeping People and Pets Together" Report, which examined the relationships pet parents developed with their pets in 2021 as well as their hopes and concerns for the year ahead. It also highlights findings from the first-ever State of Pet Homelessness Index, which measured the scale of pet homelessness to help find ways to solve the problem. Learn more at BetterCitiesforPets.com.

