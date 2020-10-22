Keeping Joe Biden's Promise - Zero Student Loan Debt Guaranteed Using A New Ad-Driven Higher Education Model By Private-College Instruction - Qopolis University Business School

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qopolis University (QU - https://QopolisUniversity.education) officially highlighted its ground-breaking educational model with the launch of its completely cloud-based business school. QU uses corporate ad sponsors which pays 95% of a student's tuition. Students pay a one-time student fee and a low $97/month for 48 months without a loan application. Since 2010, QU has provided a world-class four-year, Bachelors of Business Development program at a mere fraction of the cost of traditional universities. QU blazes a totally new educational path, completely unassociated with the U.S. Department of Education, with its environmentally healing carbon negative, smartphone teaching/testing model, while using corporate ad sponsors.

"There are so many politicians right now who want to offer free-education paid for by the government. Our internet-proven business model means students will never have student loan debt and the government doesn't need to pay for it," said President Jimmy Higgins. "Instead of making more profit from ad revenues, we use it to pay costs that allows a much lower tuition, unlike the unchecked, systemic greed in traditional colleges focused on sports, not education. Our cloud-based, no campus model, uses the strengths of capitalism to greatly reduce operations costs of traditional, CO2 emitting, Earth harming campuses. Using the Google-proven sponsored ads model, instead of pure profit, we funnel the money into paying 95% of student tuition costs. This serves advertisers and drastically reduces what students need to pay, which is why we can guarantee Zero Student Loan Debt. Joe Biden doesn't need to have the government pay anything for college to finally be affordable without loans. And our curriculum contains no fluff - we deliver only the 'meat-and-potatoes,' from day one."

The Problem With Old-Model Higher Education

The founders of QU solved multiple issues with higher education that unnecessarily inflates cost, inconveniences the student's time, and creates monster carbon producing campuses. Some of these major issues include:

General Studies Requirements: Classes that serve only to fill-out a lengthy curriculum made up of free information that students are charged for. QU does not waste students' time with unneeded, general studies.

Classes that serve only to fill-out a lengthy curriculum made up of free information that students are charged for. QU does not waste students' time with unneeded, general studies. Sports Teams: Many traditional universities spend vast budgets on sports that serve only a fraction in the students. QU does not drive up tuition to fund such things.

Many traditional universities spend vast budgets on sports that serve only a fraction in the students. QU does not drive up tuition to fund such things. Outdated Tools: The elimination of print books, physical campus buildings, and other unnecessary physical-operations greatly reduces costs. QU passes the savings on to students and eliminates giant carbon producing sources.

QU: 3 Student Satisfaction Guarantees

QU is focused only on the best business education possible, utilizing the newest information, latest teaching methods and cutting-edge technology. Classes are developed and taught by real-world, successful business experts. QU is the only private university that offers its students three unique, student satisfaction guarantees:

Zero student loan debt. Students graduate without any student loan debt. Guaranteed. First semester satisfaction. Tuition is 105% refunded if students are not satisfied after the first semester. 100-Days After-Graduation Satisfaction.Complete tuition refund for any student who is unsatisfied with their education, a full 100-days after graduation.

Another "Game Changer" coming soon from QU is a $527-million Q Prize in Energy. Check out the special financial aid packages developed to help students during the pandemic and register for a free class.

About Qopolis University (Q-op-o-lis)

Qopolis University is the only 100% cloud-based university developed to solve many problems related to higher education by "changing" everything as was promised by Obama-Biden, including high costs, student debt, massive carbon footprints, and boring, irrelevant curricula made of free information online. Qopolis keeps costs down by being 100% cloud-based and make education affordable by using a Google proven ad-based model used to pay most of a student's tuition, giving students affordable financial aid without a loan application. And because Qopolis buys carbon credits, it operates with a negative carbon footprint to help solve Global Warming. Experience the future of debt-free higher education at www.QopolisUniversity.education and view a video from Qopolis University here.

