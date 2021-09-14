Keeper Security Achieves New FIPS 140-2 Validation

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security, the leading provider of zero-trust, zero-knowledge security and encryption software covering enterprise password management, dark web monitoring, secure file storage and advanced monitoring, has received a new certificate of FIPS 140-2 Level 1 validation.

The certification indicates Keeper's cybersecurity platform and architecture has been reviewed and validated by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and meets the cryptography module requirements to protect confidential information and the integrity of the information. Further, it proves that the technology meets the rigorous requirements to protect mission-critical information and federal organizations. As a result, federal agencies can specifically look up how Keeper's architecture satisfies the demands for cryptographic modules, and the technology can be integrated into agency RFPs and proposals.

"It's very exciting to be the first company in our space to be FIPS 140-2 validated," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "This certification illustrates Keeper's continued commitment to uphold essential and superior security standards. We're both proud and honored to be a trusted cybersecurity vendor to protect federal agencies."

In order to attain FIPS 140-2 validation, detailed documentation and source code must be sent to NIST's testing laboratory. In addition to being meticulously tested, the software is thoroughly checked for security vulnerabilities, predictable number generation and reckless disposal of keys. Keeper's validation follows on the heels of the recent Executive Order mandating zero-trust policies and strong encryption, a verified area of longstanding expertise for the organization. The certification illustrates Keeper's unwavering dedication to and ongoing investment in providing best-in-class solutions to federal entities. FIPS 140-2 is accepted for requests for FIPS 140-3, as all requirements for Keeper remain consistent.

About Keeper Security, Inc.Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their passwords and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce cybertheft and data breaches. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-knowledge security and encryption software covering password management, dark web monitoring, digital file storage and messaging. Named PC Magazine's Best Password Manager (2019, 2020) and Editors' and Choice (2019, 2020), and awarded the Publisher's Choice Cybersecurity Password Management InfoSec Award (2020), Keeper is trusted by millions of people and thousands of organizations to protect their digital assets to help mitigate the risk of a data breach. Keeper is SOC-2, FIPS 140-2 and ISO 27001 Certified and is also listed for use by the Federal government through the System for Award Management (SAM). Keeper protects organizations of all sizes across every major industry sector.

