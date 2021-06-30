Keep Your Pets Cool As Dangerous Heat Waves Make Their Way Across The Nation

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans across the country are sweltering amidst a record-setting heat wave that is making its way across the nation, American Humane reminds pet owners to keep their pets safe, hydrated and cool by following...

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans across the country are sweltering amidst a record-setting heat wave that is making its way across the nation, American Humane reminds pet owners to keep their pets safe, hydrated and cool by following simple tips and being mindful.

"With record-setting highs closing businesses and keeping folks indoors, American Humane encourages pet owners to prioritize their family's safety over fun," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. "By putting in some time for safety and preparation, Independence Day celebrations can be fun for people and pets."

Intense heat is pulverizing the American Northwest. Across Oregon and Washington, high temperatures will rise more than 30 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service. In many cities known for their temperate weather, this heat wave is not only setting records, but threatening communities. If you're uncomfortable outside, then so is your pet.

Follow these safety tips to stay cool despite the heat:

Don't exercise your pets in dangerous conditions. Regular exercise, surprisingly, can be dangerous for pets at this time of year. Even if your pets are active, get exercise every day and are in excellent physical shape, you may want to scale back their activities or change your exercise routine to the cooler hours of the morning or evening.

A pet in a closed vehicle is not cool. Pets are affected by heat much more quickly than humans are, and that leaving a pet in a car for "just a minute" can have a deadly outcome. Remember that cars heat up fast—even with the windows cracked!

At home outdoors, ensure that your pets have access to shade and fresh water at all times. Your trip to the supermarket or dentist's office may take longer than you expect. Temperatures in your yard can increase to high levels in just a few hours, and heat stroke can become a serious issue.

Heat stroke requires immediate veterinary attention! Heat stroke can be deadly. Signs of heat stroke include excessive panting, dark or bright red tongue and gums, lethargy, stumbling, seizures, bloody diarrhea or vomiting, and coma. If you suspect heat stroke, you should seek veterinary treatment for your pet as soon as possible. You can provide some immediate treatment using cool (but not icy) water to lower your pet's temperature by submerging the pet in a tub of water, wetting him with a hose or sponging him down.

Enjoy your spring-into-summer days with your furred friends—just be sure to take a few precautions and stay cool!

American HumaneAmerican Humane is the country's first national humane organization. Founded in 1877, American Humane is committed to ensuring the safety, welfare and well-being of animals, and our leadership programs are first to serve in promoting and nurturing the bonds between animals and people. For more information or to support our work, please visit www.americanhumane.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

