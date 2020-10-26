Keep Skin Healthy During COVID Plus The Flu Season With Gloves In A Bottle

MONTROSE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dry, cracked and bleeding, describes the damage hand washing and sanitizers are doing to skin during this pandemic. Experts are warning that a potential "twindemic" could occur with the collision of COVID and the flu season, so it's time again to ramp up hand washing to prevent the spread of germs. Preventative measures, such as using a Shielding Lotion like Gloves In A Bottle, helps avoid dehydrated skin, which diminishes the natural barrier that prevents viruses and bacteria from entering your body through the skin.

"Look out for cuts or broken skin and protect them before they get worse. Open or broken skin is an easy access point for bacteria and viruses," recommends Dr. Helton, board-certified dermatologist, "so consider a shielding lotion for this reason."

Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention five steps for handwashing is the best way to effectively clean hands, but the constant use of harsh soaps and hand sanitizers come with unwanted consequences.

"In my practice I see many incidents of contact dermatitis, where the natural protective coating on the skin has been stripped from daily use of soaps and other irritants," said Dr. Lisa Benest, a board-certified dermatologist. "At that point any kind of chemical can enter into the skin and cause contact dermatitis. We see this as red, dry, itchy skin. Shielding lotions such as Gloves In A Bottle helps restore that barrier, and maintain that barrier, even after hand washing so that skin is protected against harsh chemicals that it may come in contact with."

A critical step that people forget is using a hand moisturizer after drying your hands. Gloves In A Bottle bonds with the skin, enhancing the protective layer so your skin can hold its own natural oils and moisture, while also reducing skin irritation from over-washing.

"Conventional lotion is not formulated to protect skin like a Shielding Lotion does. Conventional lotions only add surface moisture to temporarily alleviate dryness or itching. Shielding Lotions are an effective dry-skin treatment because they bond with the skin and protect it for long periods of time. With this protection in place your skin keeps its own moisture in and has a chance to use natural moisture in the deep layers of the skin to heal itself," states Dr. Benest.

