Keeney, A Part Of The Oatey Co. Family Of Companies, Seeks To Fill Manufacturing Positions In Winchester At August 28 Hiring Event; $1K New Hire Bonus Offered

WINCHESTER, N.H., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, is hosting a hiring event on August 28 at its Keeney, Winchester, NH, manufacturing facility. New hires are eligible for a $1,000 bonus*.

The event will take place on August 28 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET at the Keeney manufacturing facility at 75 Plumb Pak Drive, Winchester, NH.Registration is preferred but walk-ins will be accepted. Attendees can arrive at any time during the event.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to interview for open positions and tour the Keeney facility, and all interviewees will have the chance to win products produced at that facility.

Oatey offers a diverse, inclusive work environment and a range of competitive perks and benefits* including:

$1,000 New Hire Bonus*

Competitive rates starting at $14 /hour with off shift premiums

/hour with off shift premiums Generous benefits including up to $3,000 company contribution to Health Savings Account (HSA)*

company contribution to Health Savings Account (HSA)* Associate well-being benefits including free CALM app access and mental health services

Generous paid time off plan

Opportunity for annual cash profit sharing*

$2,000 Associate Referral Bonus

Annual retirement profit sharing and 401(k) with company match

Tuition reimbursement

Diverse and inclusive environment

Strong community involvement

A commitment to safety

Associate Resource Groups

Opportunities for career growth & progression

Register by August 27 at www.oatey.com/keeneyjobs.

*Conditions apply. Benefits apply to full-time associates only.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey ® has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

ABOUT KEENEY

Keeney is a leading manufacturer and distributor of tubular drainage products. Founded in 1923 and part of the Oatey family of companies since 2019, the Keeney and PlumbPak by Keeney families include under-sink drainage, quarter-turn valves, bath drains, toilet repair parts and more.

SOURCE Keeney, an Oatey company