Keene Building Products And AMICO Introduce The Ultimate Wall Ventilating And Draining Solution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keene Building Products and AMICO join forces to combine their world-class moisture solutions to offer an ICC code compliant, self-draining vented wall system for use behind stucco, veneer stone, fiber cement, and other exterior claddings. This innovative combination creates a dedicated drainage cavity behind exterior walls by utilizing Keene's Driwall ™ Rainscreen products.

Exterior walls are then ventilated and drained with AMICO's patented, ICC-certified HYDRODRY ® System. This allows walls to sufficiently dry out and releases any moisture caused by condensation or water intrusion extending a wall's useful life by promoting proper drainage and ventilation.

The latest ICC & Florida commercial building code 2510.6 requires that all new commercial buildings built with wood-based sheathing in climate zones 1A, 2A, or 3A are required to have a ventilated airspace between the stucco and water-resistive barrier. The Keene/AMICO HYDRODRY ® Solution provides this airspace and allows it to ventilate properly to prevent mold, mildew, or bacteria, creating a healthy home.

"Keene Building Products are the gold standard when it comes to rainscreen technology and at AMICO we've been innovating and manufacturing exterior wall components and systems for over 80 years," said Gary Baltz II, Director of marketing, product development, and business development for AMICO.

"This team provides builders the best of both worlds, two industry leaders coming together to provide the ultimate in code-compliant moisture management solutions and ventilated air space wall designs," Baltz said.

Keene Building Products DriwalI ™ Rainscreen is a drainage mat for exterior wall systems. The structured strand product eliminates incidental moisture problems in most exterior veneer applications, including stucco, manufactured stone, and plank siding.

With the increase in building "tightness" for thermal protection, moisture problems are on the rise, causing a greater need for hydrostatic pressure release and a ventilation method.

The full-wall DriwalI ™ Rainscreen product rolls over the water-resistive barrier to separate it from the exterior veneer. The airspace that DriwalI ™ Rainscreen creates increases airflow through the wall cavity, allowing the wall to breathe and stay dry.

The AMICO HYDRODRY ® system utilizes Keene Rainscreen to create a drainage cavity between the cladding and WRB to allow moisture and vapor to flow freely within the wall cavity.

A combination of ventilating and draining profiles are used in concert to allow moisture and vapor to escape and ventilate from within the exterior wall cavity.

This proven system allows walls to breathe and dry through ventilation and convection. Computer modeling and CFD analysis reinforce this technology by proving that when using the HYDRODRY ® system convection occurs within the wall to activate the drying process.

For more information visit amicobp . com or keenebuilding . com .

