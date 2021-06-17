Keebler® Aims To Create S'more Magical Moments For Families All Summer Long

CHICAGO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Keebler® is celebrating the magic in the little things by encouraging families to share their own variations on the iconic s'mores treat. With the help of a little Elfin magic and Keebler's classic Fudge Stripe™ cookies, starting today, families can find inspiration on Keebler's social channels for a twist on the summer's most iconic dessert that uses Keebler Fudge Stripe cookies and other Keebler cookie favorites. People can comment on Keebler's Instagram for a chance to win a prize pack filled with all the essentials for creating Keebler s'mores all summer long.

Cameran Eubanks of Southern Charm Shares Her Own Keebler Fudge Stripe S'mores Recipe: The S'mores Ice Cream Sundae

Cameran Eubanks, formerly of Southern Charm, is creating s'more magical moments with her own twist on the dessert. She combines two classic treats - an ice cream sundae with vanilla ice cream, sprinkles and s'mores - coupled with delicious Keebler Fudge Stripe cookies - for a tasty snack she enjoys with her family.

"I'm so excited to team up with Keebler to create a new take on one of my all-time favorite summertime sweets," said Eubanks. "Whether I'm enjoying s'mores at cookouts or while watching sunsets in the backyard, s'mores mean more time with my family. Combining s'mores with Keebler Fudge Stripe cookies, a little ice cream and sprinkles on top makes the iconic treat extra festive and fun."

"The s'more is a hallmark dessert of the summertime season, and Keebler is here to help families find new ways to reinvent the recipe with our delicious cookies, while coming together over a delicious treat," said Alicia Mosley, Vice President of Marketing, for Keebler. "We love that we can collaborate with Cameran to see how she adds her own spin to s'mores and creates magical moments with her family."

Win a Keebler #SmoreMagical Summer Prize Pack

Fans can follow @Keebler on Instagram to learn how they can win a #SmoreMagical Prize Pack with everything needed to create your own delicious Keebler s'mores all summer long: Keebler Coconut Dreams, Stuffed Puffs® Filled Marshmallows, Keebler Deluxe Graham Crackers and retractable roasting sticksfor perfect s'more-making, as well as coupons that will offer customers one (1) additional free package of Keebler cookies (8 oz or larger, up to $3.99). More recipes and how-to videos will be featured on Keebler's social channels ( Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok) to celebrate a s'more magical summer. See official sweepstakes rules here.

Keebler makes more than 30 varieties of cookies and sweet treats made from quality ingredients, including classic Fudge Stripes™, Chips Deluxe®, Pecan Sandies®, Coconut Dreams™, fudge-stuffed E.L. Fudge® cookies and Soft Batch Chocolate Chip cookies. Made with Magic and Loved by Families™, Keebler cookies are available at mass, grocery and convenience stores nationwide for an average suggested retail price of $3.29.

For additional information about Keebler and s'more recipe fun, please visit Keebler.com and stay connected with Keebler on social media ( Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok ).

About FerraraFerrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at https://www.ferrarausa.com/ .

