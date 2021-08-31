Kean University Forges Education Partnership With New York Jets

UNION, N.J., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kean University is teaming up with the New York Jets to create academic and career opportunities for students, becoming an Official Education Partner of the NFL team.

The Jets and the University announced the new partnership, which includes a multi-faceted educational program for Kean students, featuring a new Jets-centric course to be offered at Kean. Students and alumni will also have access to internships and jobs with the NFL franchise.

"I am thrilled to announce that Kean University has signed on to become an Official Education Partner of the New York Jets," said Kean President Lamont O. Repollet, Ed.D. "This connection offers wonderful opportunities for our students to study the business of professional sports, to conduct research, and to obtain internships and other professional opportunities that can lead to truly exciting futures."

Repollet announced the three-year agreement during his annual Opening Day address.

"The New York Jets organization is excited to partner with Kean University and further our support and involvement within the education system," said Hymie Elhai, New York Jets president. "Both Kean and the Jets are dedicated to providing students with unique opportunities and resources to further the development of future sports industry executives."

A lifelong football fan, Repollet said the partnership gives Kean an immediate connection to the Jets team and the NFL. The partnership also provides the University with new marketing opportunities.

"The NFL is the best-known sports league in the United States, and the New York Jets, who play at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, are a team with a long history and an exciting future," he said. "We could not be more pleased to be able to share in the prestige and excitement of the world-class NFL."

A highlight of the new partnership will be the creation of a New York Jets-themed class to be offered annually at Kean beginning in Spring 2022. The course, which will be developed with the Office of the Provost at Kean, will feature project-based education, providing students advanced insight into the business of high-profile professional sports. Jets personnel will participate in the class.

In addition, the Jets will work with Kean to identify for-credit internships that Kean students can apply for, and the Jets human resources department will collaborate with Kean Career Services to connect students with other opportunities and positions.

SOURCE Kean University