Kean And WKU Exchange Blessings In The New Year Of The Ox

WENZHOU, China, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the Spring Festival of the Year of the Ox, President Lamont O. Repollet, Ed.D., on behalf of Kean University, extended warm greetings to Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wenzhou- Kean University, Frank WANG, Chancellor WANG Li and all faculty and students, together with special holiday gifts in American traditions, such as Kean basketball jerseys and football helmets printed with symbol of Cougar.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic in 2020, Wenzhou- Kean University has risen from the hardships and made significant achievements, which was highly appreciated by Dr. Repollet. He believed, by putting the new graduate programs and research initiatives that have just launched, the reputation of WKU will be further enhanced and it will move faster to build a world-class university.

During the pandemic prevention and control period, WKU and KU have worked closely to tide over COVID-19 difficulties. This precious partnership has become ever stronger under the test of the pandemic and will provide a solid foundation for the closer bond between the two sides in the future.

In the letter, Dr. Repollet expressed his expectation to see Kean campus usher in more WKU exchange students, and likewise, Kean students also look forward to joining the WKU community for short-period study. Eventually, he promised that once the pandemic allows, he will visit WKU campus in person.

Chairman WANG and Chancellor WANG replied to the letter, in which, WKU reviewed the main headways made in the previous year. 2021 is the Year of Ox. Chairman WANG went on explaining, Ox in Chinese culture is the symbol of diligence, resilience, and loyalty. The contemporary Chinese literary giant LU Xun once said in a poem, head-bowed, like a willing ox, I serve the children whole-heartedly. Upholding this kind of spirit, WKU educators are committed to better serving students, to accomplishing greater success.

Chancellor WANG said that the past year saw significant breakthroughs on WKU campus. The grand construction of the School of Architecture and Design -- Ge Hekai Hall has been successfully completed and is ready to open its door to the WKU community. The year 2021 marks WKU's 10th year in operation. Chancellor WANG invited President Repollet to attend the anniversary celebration ceremony in person, visit the brand-new campus, and celebrate WKU's "birthday" together. He expected the two parties to enhance cooperation and achieve win-win results.

Wenzhou- Kean University is a joint venture between Wenzhou University in Zhejiang and Kean University in New Jersey, the United States. More than 90 percent of its curriculum has been introduced from Kean University and more than 90 percent of its faculty members are recruited internationally.

