KE HOLDINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating KE Holdings Inc. On Behalf Of KE Holdings Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against KE Holdings Inc. ("KE Holdings" or the "Company") (NYSE: BEKE) on behalf of KE Holdings stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether KE Holdings has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

The investigation focuses on the accuracy of BEKE's claims to operate China's leading integrated housing transaction platform. Specifically, BEKE has long touted to have the leading market share, measured by gross transaction value (GTV), in brokered housing transactions in China, and asserts its GTV growth rate vastly outperforms the underlying housing market.

BEKE's claims concerning its GTV growth came into question on Dec. 16, 2021, when analyst Muddy Waters issued a scathing report, contending BEKE is engaged in systemic fraud, inflating its new home sales GTV by over 126% and its commission revenues between 77 and 96%. After analyzing transaction data on BEKE's platform, Muddy Waters identified massive discrepancies between the transaction volumes, store count and agent count reported to investors. Muddy Waters then corroborated these discrepancies by spot-checking its findings through primary due diligence on BEKE's stores, including field interviews and site visits.

This news sent the price of KE Holdings shares sharply lower on Dec. 16, 2021.

