KDDI Partners With Orange Business Services To Equip More Than One Million Vehicles In Europe With Connected IoT Services

KDDI, a Japanese telecommunications service provider, has selected Orange Business Services to provide a customized IoT platform for Japanese automotive manufacturers Toyota and Mazda. The platform will allow them to offer connected car capabilities in their vehicles sold across Europe.

The Orange solution will initially enable the Japanese automotive manufacturers to offer connected services across 63 European countries/territories, via Orange cellular connectivity.

The Orange Business Services connectivity management solution integrates directly into KDDI's own platform and provides secure, reliable IoT connectivity for Toyota and Mazda to enhance the driver experience through advanced services. Cloud connections are made using Orange backbone networks, offering high-performance and secured interconnections between the parties' platforms.

Enhancing the European driving experience"Connected IoT services are paramount to enhance the drive experience for our customers. The bespoke Orange IoT platform provides new levels of convenience in terms of personalized services to Toyota and Mazda across Europe. This allows their drivers to benefit from the very best in safety, security and in-car experience," says Mr. Ken Sakai, Managing Director of KDDI Europe, Ltd.

"Today's most innovative car manufacturers are leveraging IoT to deliver on the drive experience consumers are demanding. Following extensive consultancy and a pilot with KDDI, we have delivered on a tailor-made IoT platform that will enable innovative connected services to provide drivers with enhanced levels of safety and convenience," says Valerie Cussac, Senior Vice President, Smart Mobility Services, Orange Business Services.

About KDDIKDDI is telecommunication service provider in Japan, offering both mobile and fixed-line communications. With its well-established base of over 58 million customers, and through mobile services and shops offering its "au" brand, KDDI is expanding its services into the "Life Design" business, which includes e-commerce, fintech, nationwide electric power utility services, entertainment and education. With a 60-year history, KDDI is now focusing on creating smart infrastructure through IoT technologies and open innovation with partners and start-up companies in diverse industries. KDDI is accelerating the global growth of its telecommunications consumer business, with operations in Myanmar and Mongolia, and in the global ICT business with the "TELEHOUSE" brand. KDDI (TYO:9433) is listed on the Tokyo stock exchange. http://www.kddi.com/english/.

About Orange Business ServicesOrange Business Services is a network-native digital services company and the global enterprise division of the Orange Group. It connects, protects and innovates for enterprises around the world to support sustainable business growth. Leveraging its connectivity and system integration expertise throughout the digital value chain, Orange Business Services is well placed to support global businesses in areas such as software-defined networks, multi-cloud services, Data and AI, smart mobility services, and cybersecurity. It securely accompanies enterprises across every stage of the data lifecycle end-to-end, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.

With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 27,000 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners, and a pool of finely selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, put their trust in Orange Business Services.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 42.2 billion euros in 2019 and 253 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2020. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN). In December 2019, Orange presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, guided by social and environmental accountability. While accelerating in growth areas, such as B-to-B services and placing data and AI at the heart of innovation, the entire Orange Group will be an attractive and responsible employer.

