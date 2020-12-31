KDC Solar Completes 1.6-Megawatt Solar Power Carport System For CentraState Medical

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KDC Solar LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Renewables LLC, has commenced commercial operations of its 1.6 megawatt (MW) solar carport at CentraState Medical in Freehold, New Jersey. The new system will generate approximately 2.1 million kilowatt hours of solar electricity per year. This is the equivalent of approximately 253 homes being supplied with all their electricity for a year.

Together with the 7 MW ground mount system, commissioned in 2014 and the 3.9 MW solar carport system, commissioned in 2019, all developed and built by KDC Solar, CentraState Medical has the highest percentage of solar electricity of any hospital in the State of New Jersey. Collectively, these solar systems provide 70% of CentraState's annual electric requirements. These solar projects are also one of the largest solar distributed generation facilities providing electricity to any hospital on the East Coast of the United States.

"CentraState is proud to have the largest amount of solar facilities of any hospital in New Jersey and receive the clean energy from these on-site systems," said John Gribbin, CEO of CentraState. "Having 70% of our energy needs satisfied by these systems evidences our serious commitment not only to the delivery of world class medical treatment but also to our environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions as well as our electric costs. KDC Solar has proven to be a valuable and innovative partner to CentraState since 2014 delivering on their promises and seamlessly integrating these systems with our operating hospital. We look forward to other opportunities to work with KDC Solar."

"We are delighted once again to have worked with CentraState to bring this latest project from concept to reality. Since 2014 CentraState has cooperated and persevered with us through a variety of challenges both at the state and local level in order to see these systems completed. Their management has always stayed focused on the long-term benefits of clean renewable solar energy with no capital costs to CentraState that these projects provide" said Alan Epstein, KDC Solar's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This project is another example of a successful "net-metered" solar electric system for business, government and institutions, which in turn create and preserve both short and long-term jobs."

KDC Solar wants to recognize Altec Building Systems Corporation, a Point Pleasant New Jersey based electrical contracting company, which provided all the electrical construction support and expertise on this project as it has done on many of KDC Solar's previous projects.

CI Renewables LLC

KDC Solar is a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Renewables LLC, headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey. Senior Management of KDC Solar purchased KDC Solar from its private equity partner in January 2020. CI Renewables is committed to using clean solar energy to provide economic stimulus and jobs through long term discounted electric rates. KDC Solar developed and built over 115 megawatts of solar facilities at 19 different locations and is currently developing over 100 megawatts of solar projects in New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and California.

For more information, contact:

Alan M. Epstein

Phone: (908) 212-3621Email: alan.epstein@cirenew.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kdc-solar-completes-1-6-megawatt-solar-power-carport-system-for-centrastate-medical-301199789.html

SOURCE KDC Solar