KD Takes Steps To Put Race Walking On The Map, Rallying Country Behind Olympian Evan Dunfee

KD calls on Canadians to walk with Evan Dunfee, Canada's Olympic Race Walker, making this unsung legend a household name.

TORONTO, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - While some people scoff at race walking and poke fun at its fancy stride, Kraft Dinner (KD) knows that crossing that finish line takes guts, glory and a lot of cheesy carbs. This summer, iconic Canadian comfort food, Kraft Dinner is setting out to prove just how cool the sport of race walking is. To give race walking the recognition it finally deserves, Kraft Dinner is rallying Canadians to support Canada's Olympic Race Walker Evan Dunfee, making this unsung hero a household name with the first ever KD Team Canada Sponsorship.

Iconically Canadian, KD wants to ensure all uncelebrated greats receive the recognition they deserve and is encouraging Canadians to hit the pavement in support of one of Canada's most iconic athletes, Evan Dunfee. Canadians can show their support, and help this gold medal hopeful shine by sharing their own race walking videos for inspiration - and also have the chance to receive a signature KD X E.D. race walking kit. Your legs may feel like noodles after getting in your steps, but at least your outfit will look like the stuff of legends.

"We're proud to be Evan Dunfee's official sponsor during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, uniting two Canadian icons in one partnership," says Brian Neumann, Associate Director, Brand Build & Innovation, Kraft Heinz Canada. "Evan is a phenomenal athlete and we want to rally the entire country behind him in his pursuit of gold this summer, even if that gold ends up just being deliciously cheesy golden KD."

While every athlete has some swagger to their step, KD knows that only legends can hit a record pace. Show KD what you're made of by sharing your own race walking video on social from July 13 to August 8, tag @kraftdinner and use #KDRaceWalkers for the chance to win Kraft Dinner x Evan Dunfee signature kit.

"Like many Canadians, I grew up eating Kraft Dinner and dreaming about being an Olympian," says Evan Dunfee, Canadian Race Walker and Olympian. "Now, both my dreams of being an Olympian and landing a sponsorship with my favourite childhood mac and cheese have come true. Having so many Canadians take to the streets and step along, walking in support, gives me the extra motivation I need to push for Gold."

