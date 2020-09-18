KCS Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call Time

Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE:KSU) will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, October 16, 2020, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

KCS will also hold its third quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. eastern time. Shareholders and other interested parties are invited to participate via live webcast or telephone. To participate in the live webcast and to view accompanying presentation materials, please log into investors.kcsouthern.com immediately prior to the presentation. To join the teleconference, please call (844) 308-6428 from the U.S., or (412) 317-5409 from all other countries.

A replay of the presentation will be available by calling (877) 344-7529 from the U.S., (855) 669-9658 from Canada or (412) 317-0088 from all other countries and entering conference ID 10147562. The webcast replay and presentation materials will be archived on the company's website.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) (KSU) - Get Report is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com.

