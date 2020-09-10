KC Craichy Hosts COVID Pandemic Town Hall (Sponsored By "United Medical Freedom Super PAC")

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Medical Freedom Super PAC ("UMFSP") is sponsoring a Coronavirus Pandemic "Virtual" Town Hall at 8pm ET on September 10th.

According to Charlene Bollinger, founder of UMFSP: "We've gathered some of the world's leading doctors to shed light on the truth about COVID-19 and its treatments."

The host, KC Craichy, will have a discussion with the following esteemed physicians:Dr. Isaac Golden, who founded the Australasian College of Hahnemannian Homoeopathy Dr. David Brownstein, a board-certified, integrative family physician in MichiganDr. Leigh Erin Connealy, who owns and runs the largest integrative medical clinic in the USA.

All three doctors have successfully treated COVID using various integrative methods and protocols. The message of the town hall is that COVID is easily preventable and treatable.

You can register and watch for free at the following website: https://www.medicalfreedompac.com/pandemic-town-hall-2/

Due to a campaign of FEAR, the American people have allowed governors and other government officials to shut down their businesses, close their schools, prevent worship gatherings and take away many other God-given, Constitutionally-guaranteed liberties.

Did you know that the death rate from this virus is about 0.05%? Or that early tests on hydroxychloroquine have shown an 85% reduction in mortality in COVID-19 victims? Or that only 6% of reported COVID-19 deaths were caused exclusively by the virus itself?

In the words of UMFSP founder, Charlene Bollinger: "It's time to dispel the fear, tell the truth, and re-open the country."

The UMFSP is a non-partisan organization which educates members about medical liberties which are under attack or which need to be regained through legislation, court action or by compelling sheriffs and other elected peace officers to uphold their oath to defend the constitutional rights of the citizens. This group supports the local, state and federal governmental candidates who will guarantee that they will defend medical liberties, irrespective of whether they are democrats, republicans, libertarians or other.

If you are reading this press release after September 10th, you can view the archived video at the UMFSP's website. Sign up to be a member (absolutely free) and stay apprised of the candidates who are "pro" medical freedom.

Visit www.MedicalFreedomPAC.com.

