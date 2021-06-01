KBS Signs Long-Term Lease Renewal at Dulles Station East in Herndon, Virginia (Photo: Business Wire)

KBS, one of the largest investors in commercial real estate, has signed a lease renewal with the anchor tenant at Dulles Station East, a 186,922 square-foot, NAIOP award-winning Class A office building in the metro Washington D.

KBS, one of the largest investors in commercial real estate, has signed a lease renewal with the anchor tenant at Dulles Station East, a 186,922 square-foot, NAIOP award-winning Class A office building in the metro Washington D.C. suburb of Herndon, Virginia. Newmark, a global commercial real estate services firm, negotiated the lease on behalf of KBS.

This transaction demonstrates tenants' ongoing desire for premier office space as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Marc DeLuca, Eastern regional president for KBS.

"Since inception, KBS has been closely attuned to trends among tenants in the office sector," says DeLuca. "Demand for office space has remained strong at the properties in our portfolio and will likely be further bolstered by rising confidence as vaccinations become more widely available. This, coupled with workers' increasing desire to return to the workplace after more than a year of remote work, positions the office market for greater strength in the coming months."

The lease renewal agreement, which extends the tenant's occupancy at Dulles Station East I, reinforces the strength of the building's amenities and incredibly easy access to the Washington metro area, says Stephen Close, asset manager for Dulles Station East I and senior vice president, acquisitions for KBS.

"KBS goes the extra mile to accommodate our tenants regardless of the economic climate," says Close. "Our ability to attract new tenants and support existing tenants is a testament to our strength as an operator and to the appeal of the buildings in our portfolio."

Steve Hoffeditz, Wes Evans and Ed Clark of Newmark represented KBS in the 33,102 square-foot Strayer lease renewal.

"This transaction proves once again that tenants are consistently drawn to KBS for its operation of best-in-class office buildings," says Hoffeditz, executive managing director. "Dulles Station East is one of the most desirable office properties for companies in the Herndon, Virginia market, offering tenants unmatched service and amenities."

Located minutes from Dulles International Airport, Dulles Station East is a six-story, Class A office building. Tenant amenities at the site include a fitness center, food delivery service, coffee bar, an outdoor patio, EV car-charging stations, a car-care station, nearby day care center, shopping, dining, entertainment, walking trails and public transportation. The new Innovation Center Silver Line Station expected to open in early 2022 will be walkable from the building.

Dulles Station East I is located at 2303 Dulles Station Boulevard in Herndon, Virginia.

