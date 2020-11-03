KBS Acquires Beck Facility Services

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC ("KBS"), a trusted partner to leading operations and facility managers across North America, today announced the acquisition of Beck Facility Services, Inc. ("Beck").

Headquartered in Newnan, Georgia, Beck is a leading provider of facility maintenance solutions. For more than 25 years, it has delivered high-quality janitorial, light-maintenance, and material-handling services to clients throughout the United States. The company has experience in the logistics, healthcare, education, and manufacturing sectors, as well as with religious organizations and Class A office buildings.

"KBS and Beck share a passion for helping businesses stay ahead of the curve with the latest advancements to maintain healthy operations," said Mark Minasian, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of KBS. "Together, our teams will leverage industry-leading technology and national scale to deliver the essential services that keep our clients' customers and employees safe."

Danny Beck, Founder of Beck, commented "We are excited about the next phase Beck is entering into with KBS. When I started the company with my father Charles Beck in 1991, we both couldn't imagine it growing into the national solutions provider that it is today. I am proud of our accomplishments, partnerships, and the culture that we created. I know that in this new phase we will continue to build on what we started with the great leadership KBS brings."

Ryan Brooks, CEO of Beck, added: "I am proud of all that our talented team has accomplished in service of our clients and I am excited about the future. The KBS culture is built on respect, doing things the right way, and the inherent dignity of work. Their entire organization is dedicated to the success of clients and the health and well-being of employees. As part of KBS, we will be able to offer even greater scale, technology, and efficiency leadership to help clients lead in these dynamic times."

About KBSKellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC ("KBS"), is a trusted partner to leading operations and facility managers across 75,000 client locations throughout North America. We provide essential facility services that deliver healthy operations to businesses through scalable solutions customized to meet client-specific requirements. Our expertise and technology enable our teams to anticipate issues, ensure quality, and maximize efficiency. With decades of experience in facility hygiene, including being on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 crisis, KBS is committed to partnering with clients to Stay Ahead of the Curve™ with the latest advances for maintaining healthy operations. For more information, visit www.kbs-services.com.

About BeckBeck is a facility services company with over 25 years of experience partnering with clients in logistics, healthcare, education, and manufacturing as well as with religious organizations and Class A office buildings. Beck serves a national client base and employs a team of over 1,800 across 12 States. For more information, visit www.becksupport.com.

