KBR Sets New Long-Term Financial Targets, Hosts Virtual Investor Day To Highlight Growth, ESG And People Strategy

HOUSTON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (KBR) - Get Report today will host a virtual Investor Day, Future Forward, at which members of its leadership team will present the company's strategy and growth engines, high impact ESG agenda, people-centered culture and 2025 financial targets.

"Following 2020, a year in which KBR significantly advanced its vision and long-term strategy, the company is well positioned in attractive and high-growth end markets of the future, centered around important priorities such as national security, climate change and digitalization," said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Today, KBR is built on a foundation of unparalleled mission-critical capabilities and technologies, a world-class customer base, enduring long-term contracts and significant growth opportunities - all enabled by our talented people who are focused on delivering for our clients every day. Our ESG value proposition is equally compelling. In addition to the major progress we have made within KBR our advanced proprietary offerings enable our customers to advance their sustainability objectives as well. We are on a path to attractive revenue growth, margin expansion and cash generation, charting a course targeting to more than double our adjusted earnings per share by 2025 over 2021 levels."

KBR's virtual Investor Day will begin today at 10:00 a.m. ET. Investors, analysts, members of the media, and the public may register for and access the webcast and accompanying slides by visiting "Events & Presentations" at investors.KBR.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event and accessible on KBR.com.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statement

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the significant adverse impacts on economic and market conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic; the company's ability to respond to the challenges and business disruption presented by the COVID-19 pandemic; the recent dislocation of the global energy market; the company's ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies relating to the streamlining of its Energy Solutions business; the company's ability to manage its liquidity; the company's ability to continue to generate anticipated levels of revenue, profits and cash flow from operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and any resulting economic downturn; the outcome of and the publicity surrounding audits and investigations by domestic and foreign government agencies and legislative bodies; potential adverse proceedings by such agencies and potential adverse results and consequences from such proceedings; the scope and enforceability of the company's indemnities from its former parent; changes in capital spending by the company's customers, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the company's ability to obtain contracts from existing and new customers and perform under those contracts; structural changes in the industries in which the company operates; escalating costs associated with and the performance of fixed-fee projects and the company's ability to control its cost under its contracts; claims negotiations and contract disputes with the company's customers; changes in the demand for or price of oil and/or natural gas; protection of intellectual property rights; compliance with environmental laws; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements; compliance with laws related to income taxes; unsettled political conditions, war and the effects of terrorism; foreign operations and foreign exchange rates and controls; the development and installation of financial systems; increased competition for employees; the ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; and operations of joint ventures, including joint ventures that are not controlled by the company.

KBR's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks, and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss some of the important risk factors that KBR has identified that may affect the business, results of operations and financial condition. Except as required by law, KBR undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kbr-sets-new-long-term-financial-targets-hosts-virtual-investor-day-to-highlight-growth-esg-and-people-strategy-301255326.html

SOURCE KBR, Inc.